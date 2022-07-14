'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Breaks Silence On Mother Ivana's Sudden Death: 'I Will Miss Her Forever'
Ivanka Trump has broken her silence on her mother's tragic passing. Hours after it was revealed that Ivana Trump was found dead in her apartment on Thursday, the 73-year-old's only daughter paid tribute to her mother of 40 years.
Posting a shot from her childhood, Ivanka shared the sweet mother-daughter photo with the world and revealed she was gutted over the news.
"Heartbroken by the passing of my mother," she wrote on Twitter. "Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance."
Stating she was "miss her forever," Ivanka vowed to "keep her memory alive in our hearts always." Ivana was Donald Trump's first wife and mother of their three kids — Don Jr., 44, Ivanka, 40, and Eric, 38.
They married in 1977 and got divorced in 1992.
The reality star-turned-former president also paid tribute to Ivana, releasing a statement shortly after her shocking passing.
"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there were many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana," Trump said.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump's marriage to Ivana was plagued with scandal — including mistress Marla Maples, who ultimately led to their relationship's demise.
In December 1989 while away on a family vacation in Aspen, Trump and his wife got into a heated altercation after she discovered that Marla was staying at the same resort.
She later confronted Trump's mistress and warned her to stay away from her husband; however, it didn't work.
Following his divorce from Ivana, he married Marla. That marriage didn't work out either — hence, wife #3 Melania, who Ivana loathed.
But Ivana didn't walk away from her marriage to Trump empty-handed. She scored $14 million, a Connecticut mansion, and a Manhattan apartment in their divorce settlement thanks to a postnuptial agreement.