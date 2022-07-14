Sad Last Photos: Donald Trump’s Ex Ivana Trump Looked Unrecognizable Weeks Before Her Death

The former President said, "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there were many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"

Her children released a separate statement reading, “Our mother was an incredible woman -- a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.”

“She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren,” they ended.