Donald Trump Snubs Don Jr. Again By Omitting Eldest Son from Father's Day Message while Mentioning Brother Eric — Weeks after Wedding No-Show

But the post entirely ignores Don Jr., 48, even though he shares the title of executive vice president with Eric and has five children with his ex-wife Vanessa Trump.

The Trump Organization's unsigned post opens by suggesting that Eric benefited less from his famous last name or the Trump fortune than from having a father who "showed up" and led by example.

The message read: "This Father’s Day, we celebrate not just the men who inspired it all — but the son who showed up, every single day, and proved that the greatest gift a father can give isn’t a name of a fortune. It’s an example.

"The empire that Donald J. Trump built did not survive four years of presidential service by accident.

"It survived because a son put on his hard hat and went to work.

"Eric Trump is not merely the beneficiary of his father’s legacy. He is its keeper, its engine, and its best great chapter."