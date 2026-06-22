Donald Trump Snubs Don Jr. Again By Omitting Eldest Son from Father's Day Message while Mentioning Brother Eric — Weeks after Wedding No-Show
June 22 2026, Updated 8:22 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has snubbed son Don Jr. again by failing to mention him in a Father's Day message, despite referencing his brother Eric.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, sang father-of-two Eric's praises in the post, published by the Trump Organisation on social media, insisting the 42-year-old is "not merely the beneficiary of his father's legacy."
Eric Is 'Keeper' And Engine' Of Father's Legacy
But the post entirely ignores Don Jr., 48, even though he shares the title of executive vice president with Eric and has five children with his ex-wife Vanessa Trump.
The Trump Organization's unsigned post opens by suggesting that Eric benefited less from his famous last name or the Trump fortune than from having a father who "showed up" and led by example.
The message read: "This Father’s Day, we celebrate not just the men who inspired it all — but the son who showed up, every single day, and proved that the greatest gift a father can give isn’t a name of a fortune. It’s an example.
"The empire that Donald J. Trump built did not survive four years of presidential service by accident.
"It survived because a son put on his hard hat and went to work.
"Eric Trump is not merely the beneficiary of his father’s legacy. He is its keeper, its engine, and its best great chapter."
'He Is, In A Word, Real'
The post links out to a more than 1000-word-long "Father's Day tribute" on the Trump Organization website, featuring the subheading, "Like Father, Like Builder," and also: "Eric Trump growing up alongside the greatest dealmaker in America and what it means to carry that legacy forward.
"From an early age, he was on the job sites. He mowed lawns. He laid tiles," the tribute reads.
Later, it declares, "What distinguishes Eric Trump from the caricature that critics attempt to construct is the texture of the man himself. He is, by all accounts, someone who genuinely loves the work — the construction, the design, the tangible satisfaction of standing in front of something he helped build. He has spoken often about his deep love for the outdoors, for skiing, for the shooting sports. He is, in a word, real."
Wedding Snub
The snub comes after Trump skipped Don Jr.'s wedding to Bettina Anderson on a Bahamian island in May, later blaming "circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America."
Less than two weeks after the wedding, the president flew to his golf club in New Jersey and attended Game 3 of the NBA finals in Madison Square Garden.
The post follows RadarOnline.com revealing Don Jr. has aspirations to run for president — and marrying Anderson was "part of the strategy" to land the big job.
Writing on his Naughty But Nice Substack, Rob Shuter said: "Don Jr. thinks being married makes him look more presidential.
"He understands the Republican base. This wasn’t just personal – politically, he sees it as an asset."
However, the absence of his father from Don Jr’s wedding has raised a big red flag.
The insider explained, "People inside the family are asking the same question. If Trump couldn't show up for one of the biggest days of his son's life, how enthusiastic would he really be about backing a presidential campaign?"