Eric Trump Fires Back After Now-Deleted 'Rigged' UFC Fight Messages Surface Online — As Prez's Son Insists Photos Are Fake

"This is completely fake! I have never reached out to Daniel. In fact, this is scary," the 42-year-old wrote on X on Sunday, June 14. He then said, "We are aware of the fake, AI-generated screenshots being circulated online. I have never spoken to Daniel. He has since deleted his post, which confirms it was clearly fabricated."

After deleting the post, Cormier tweeted, "Are people really this dumb?" later claiming he could have possibly been hacked.

"Not real, I can't believe you guys believed that," he said in clips posted online as he took photos with fans in Washington D.C. "Like, who believes that? I got hacked or something. Who believes something like that. That's crazy. Why would I do that?"

The madness kicked off after Cormier's X account had tweeted, "I'm probably going to get a lot of flak for bringing this to light, however, I refuse to stay silent... Shame on anyone trying to ruin this beautiful event."