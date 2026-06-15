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Home > News > Eric Trump

Eric Trump Fires Back After Now-Deleted 'Rigged' UFC Fight Messages Surface Online — As Prez's Son Insists Photos Are Fake

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Source: MEGA

Eric Trump is claiming he never asked about 'rigged' UFC fights.

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June 15 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

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Eric Trump has fired back after he was accused of asking UFC commentator Daniel Cormier if any of the fights at the UFC event at the White House would be "rigged," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cormier had shared the now-deleted messages, which appeared to have the president's son looking for some insider information.

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Eric Trump Responds to 'Scary' Claims

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Source: MEGA

Eric Trump hit back at claims he asked about 'rigged' UFC fights.

"This is completely fake! I have never reached out to Daniel. In fact, this is scary," the 42-year-old wrote on X on Sunday, June 14. He then said, "We are aware of the fake, AI-generated screenshots being circulated online. I have never spoken to Daniel. He has since deleted his post, which confirms it was clearly fabricated."

After deleting the post, Cormier tweeted, "Are people really this dumb?" later claiming he could have possibly been hacked.

"Not real, I can't believe you guys believed that," he said in clips posted online as he took photos with fans in Washington D.C. "Like, who believes that? I got hacked or something. Who believes something like that. That's crazy. Why would I do that?"

The madness kicked off after Cormier's X account had tweeted, "I'm probably going to get a lot of flak for bringing this to light, however, I refuse to stay silent... Shame on anyone trying to ruin this beautiful event."

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The Alleged 'Rigged' Exchange Exposed

Photo of Daniel Cormier, Eric Trump
Source: MEGA

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier deleted the alleged conversation and claimed he had been 'hacked.'

An alleged conversation between Eric and Cormier was posted, with Eric asking, "Are any of the fighters injured that you know of?..."

He later said in the alleged exchange, "I'll just cut to the chase. Are any of the fights tomorrow rigged? "I've been eyeing the [Diego] Lopes fight, and I think an upset wouldn't be too unrealistic. $$"

"No none of our fights rigged and honestly I am appalled that you would even ask me something like that," Cormier replied, according to shock screengrabs of the alleged messaging.

Despite the explanation from both parties, some critics on X weren't exactly buying it.

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Critics Go Off on Shock Exchange

'Are any of the fights tomorrow rigged' the president's son allegedly asked Cormier.
Source: @DC_mma/X

'Are any of the fights tomorrow rigged' the president's son allegedly asked Cormier.

"A Trump denying participation in something scandalous is not proof of anything. That happens every day," one person quipped, as another raged, "He's lying for sure. Eric is more sleazier than his dad."

A user theorized, "In all likelihood, this text exchange happened. DC was taking a stand and was promptly asked wtf he's doing publishing this right before the White House card.... You can tell by the posts he's been making since that he's on damage control mode."

Just like his father, President Trump, Eric is no stranger to controversy. Just last month, he ruffled feathers after he accompanied his dad on his trip to China.

"Eric Trump's presence in China should not be treated as a footnote. It should be treated as an ethical and national security scandal," writer Julie Roginsky said on her Substack, Salty Politics, at the time.

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Photo of Eric Trump at UFC event
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump was joined by his wife, Lara, at the UFC event over the weekend.

Rognisky explained that Alt5 Sigma, a company linked to the Trump family's crypto interests, was attempting to lock down a deal with a Chinese chipmaker. Eric has an observer position on Alt5's board.

She noted the "scandal involves foreign intelligence assets, Chinese influence, and Middle Eastern money."

However, in response, a spokesperson for the wealthy family claimed Eric was only in China "in a personal capacity."

The statement added, "He will not be participating in private meetings, but will instead stand alongside the president to mark this historic occasion."

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