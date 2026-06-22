Carlos Mencia Whines Over 'Absurd Show of Force' by Police During Tax Fraud Arrest After Allegedly Failing to Report $8.7M Income

Carlos Mencia has claimed his tax fraud arrest included an "absurd show of force," RadarOnline.com can reveal. The comedian, 58, was arrested last week and was charged with 12 counts of tax evasion. He allegedly failed to report $8.7million in personal and corporate income taxes between tax years 2019–2024, owing the state of California more than $300,000. However, Mencia took issue with the manner of his arrest, which he claimed was over-the-top.

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Carlos Mencia Arrested for Alleged Tax Fraud

Source: MEGA Mencia was arrested and charged with 12 counts of tax evasion.

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Attorneys for Mencia demanded his release from jail in an emergency motion filed in the Van Nuys courthouse. The motion said, “No one argues against the obligation to pay taxes. But the raid at his home with multiple law enforcement agents, screaming ‘search warrant’ with a bullhorn, and drawing guns was an absurd show of force for the alleged offenses that do not involve weapons, drugs, or violence.” The defense asked his bail to be slashed from the current $250,000 rate to just $50,000 – the latter was granted, or allow him to be released on his own recognizance. His cousin Albert Mejia is prepared to post the bond.

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Co-Stars Rush to Carlos Mencia's Defense

Source: MEGA The comedian claimed he experienced heavy force upon his arrest.

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However, even with a monetary offer on the line, the defense alleged that prosecutors are using a rare rule to prevent him from paying. In California, authorities can place detained individuals on hold when there's concern their funds were amassed through criminal activity. Mencia's attorneys reiterated his money was legal, claiming the hold was improperly applied.

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They argued Mencia is not a flight risk. Nicole "Nikk" Rosenson, who worked with Mencia on the Comedy Central show Mind of Mencia, came to his defense. She wrote to the court in a character letter, "It’s important to me that Carlos’ character is not reduced to a singular thing. He is a loving father and a loyal, kind friend."

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Attorneys Claim Carlos Mencia Lost Out on $40,000

Source: MEGA Attorneys claimed he missed out on $40,000 due to the arrest.

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Further, the defense argued his time behind bars took a massive hit to his reputation and financial earnings. According to attorneys, "he could have earned up to $40,000 that he would have willingly paid to the Franchise Tax Board to start to pay back any taxes owed" if he'd been allowed out on bail. They added in the motion, "The defendant has now already paid a steep price by damaging his national reputation, incarcerating him for several days without the opportunity to post bail, and missing out on four nights of a booked venue." Mencia's attorneys also demanded the return of some of his personal items. Authorities seized cellphones, laptops, and the driver's licenses of Mencia and his wife, Amy Mencia. The computers, his legal team alleged, include "valuable proprietary information" important to his work.

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Carlos Mencia Branded One of California's Biggest Tax Scofflaws

Source: MEGA The comic's arraignment is set for Monday.