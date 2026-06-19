Carlos Mencia Faces Decade Behind Bars after Comedian Arrested and Charged with 12 Counts of Tax Evasion for Failing to Report $8.7M Income

Mencia, 58, whose real name is Ned Holness, faces six counts each of failure to file personal and corporate income tax with the intent to evade tax.

If convicted on all charges, he faces up to 11 years and four months in state prison.

Mencia remained in custody late Thursday on $250,000 bail and is set to be arraigned Monday at the Van Nuys Courthouse.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced the charges, describing Mencia as "one of California's biggest tax scofflaws."

He said in a statement: "Mr Mencia has an income most people can only dream of, and like everyone else he is required to file his personal and corporate tax returns and pay his fair share.