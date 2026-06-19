EXCLUSIVE: Growing Up Muppet! Jim Henson's Son Reveals What It Was Really Like Being Raised by 'Workaholic' Puppet Master

That includes Brian, who eventually took up his father's mantle as the chairman of the Jim Henson Company in Hollywood. It was a childhood dream come true for Brian, who grew up playing with his dad's Muppets.

"The value of some of the puppets my brother, John, and I ruined in the sandbox when we were 4 or 5 years old is horrifying when I think back on it," said Brian, the firstborn son of Jim and his wife, Jane, who wed in 1959.

Soon, Brian was creating his own characters.

"I made the first Muppet penguin," he said proudly. "All of the kids in my family would make Muppets for fun. Some were terrible, and some my dad would go, 'Oh, we'll use this one.' When [Miss Piggy puppeteer] Frank Oz used my penguin in one of The Muppet Show's musical numbers, I was so happy."

Tragically, Jim died suddenly of toxic shock syndrome and pneumonia at 53 in 1990, when Brian was only 26. Still, "I had the unique comfort that the whole world knew him and was sad with me," Brian remembered. "When my mother died [in 2013 at 78 from cancer], it was much harder."