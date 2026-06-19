EXCLUSIVE: Inside Marilyn Monroe's Early Years — As Bombshell is Dubbed 'One of the Most Terrified People on the Planet'
June 19 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Marilyn Monroe spent her entire life as an enigma.
She was considered the world's most beautiful woman, but RadarOnline.com can reveal that she was "one of the most terrified people on the planet," says Andrew Norman, author of Making Sense of Marilyn.
New Book Explores Marilyn's Pain Behind Fame and Tragedy
Despite Fame, Beauty and Success, Marilyn Monroe Never Stopped Searching for Herself
"That's the big question: How could these two people exist in one person?"
As Monroe herself once said: "I'm trying to find myself. Sometimes, that's not easy."