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Home > Exclusives > Marilyn Monroe
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EXCLUSIVE: Inside Marilyn Monroe's Early Years — As Bombshell is Dubbed 'One of the Most Terrified People on the Planet'

marilyn monroe early years deep fear behind fame
Source: MEGA

Marilyn Monroe's early years reveal she was one of the most terrified people behind her fame.

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June 19 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Marilyn Monroe spent her entire life as an enigma.

She was considered the world's most beautiful woman, but RadarOnline.com can reveal that she was "one of the most terrified people on the planet," says Andrew Norman, author of Making Sense of Marilyn.

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New Book Explores Marilyn's Pain Behind Fame and Tragedy

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marilyn monroe early years deep fear behind fame
Source: MEGA

Andrew Norman said Marilyn Monroe was 'one of the most terrified people on the planet.'

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His book takes a hard psychological look into the sex symbol's troubled youth as well as her brilliant Hollywood career and tragic death from a drug overdose at 36, in 1962.

"Why was this successful, glamorous lady so unhappy in her life?" Norman asked.

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Despite Fame, Beauty and Success, Marilyn Monroe Never Stopped Searching for Herself

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Author Norman examined Monroe's troubled life in 'Making Sense of Marilyn.'
Source: MEGA

Author Norman examined Monroe's troubled life in 'Making Sense of Marilyn.'

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"That's the big question: How could these two people exist in one person?"

As Monroe herself once said: "I'm trying to find myself. Sometimes, that's not easy."

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