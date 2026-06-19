Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Going Broke! — How Humiliated Ex-Actress is Begging Pals For Help to Keep Millionaire Lifestyle Afloat

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing a distressing new reality as their earning power dims, their bills explode and the royal secrets that once made them so bankable have been spent. "Harry and Meghan are watching every dollar right now. Their cash flow, or lack of it, is a major concern and it's been that way for a while," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"They may be multimillionaires with savings they've tucked away for emergencies, but their outgoings are absolutely huge."

The Sussexes need "at least $6million annually to break even and cover their basic bills," said the source. Costs include a reported $3million-a-year security tab and mortgage and interest payments on the 7.4-acre estate they bought for $14.65million in 2020 in an area packed with billionaire neighbors such as Beanie Baby tycoon Ty Warner.

The anxiety, said the source, is constant, especially after their media ventures have mostly fizzled.

"It all boils down to the fact that they're not getting those lucrative paydays right now, or at least Harry certainly isn't," the source added.

"Meghan is effectively the family breadwinner. She's working her socks off on her As Ever brand and other business ventures – that's providing the bulk of their earnings."