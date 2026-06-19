EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Most Brutal Divorce Takes Astonishing New Turn — With 'Stalker' Now Forcing Estranged Couple Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd Back Into Court
June 19 2026, Published 1:28 a.m. ET
Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd's long-running and bitter divorce battle – dubbed Hollywood's most toxic split – is heading back to court, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The move comes after a legal commentator branded a "stalker" by Evans, 54, launched a bid to gain access to a cache of private communications and financial records submitted during the former couple's legal fight.
The latest twist in the dispute between Evans and her ex Gruffudd, 52, centers on an application filed by Andrea Burkhart, an attorney who now works as a self-employed legal commentator.
Burkhart, whose YouTube channel has more than 130,000 subscribers, is seeking access to emails, text messages and financial documents submitted as evidence during Evans and Gruffudd's divorce proceedings in Los Angeles.
Many of the communications date back to 2021, shortly after Gruffudd ended his and Evans' 14-year marriage.A hearing on the application is scheduled to take place before Judge Michael J. Convey in Los Angeles Superior Court next Thursday.
The material in question was presented to the court during the divorce trial in March – although only a portion was examined during public proceedings. Burkhart is arguing the documents should be made available for copying and wider dissemination because of strong public interest in the case.
A source familiar with the proceedings told us: "Andrea believes there is significant public interest in understanding the evidence that formed part of the court record. Her position is that much of the material was never fully aired in open court despite being central to the dispute."
Burkhart's involvement has attracted particular attention because her application is being supported by Gruffudd.
In legal filings, the actor argues the public has a right to know about what he describes as Evans' abusive behavior and contends wider access to the material could help repair damage to his reputation.
According to court documents, Gruffudd's lawyers said he has "no objections" to the exhibits being released to Burkhart.
They also repeated his claim his privacy interests had already been compromised by Evans' social media activity, which they described as persistent and damaging.
A source close to Gruffudd said: "Ioan's view is that much of the information has already been discussed publicly and that allowing access to the underlying documents would provide greater context to events that have affected his reputation for years."
Evans' legal team is opposing the request, arguing disclosure of the material could cause distress to the former couple's daughters, Ella, 16, and Elsie, 12. They have also highlighted some of the evidence contains private medical information relating to the children.
While Burkhart acknowledged there could be "limited and targeted redactions" concerning the children, she appeared to reject broader concerns about the impact of releasing the records.
In her application, she wrote: "If the consequences of Respondent's conduct are distressing to her children, that should motivate her to make different choices."
Burkhart first gained prominence through online coverage of Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard.
She frequently supported Depp during the proceedings and later described him as a "hero."
Since then, she has published dozens of videos about the Evans-Gruffudd dispute, referring to Evans as "Malice."
Burkhart wrote in an August 2024 post: "Alice just lies about her financial situation."
The commentator and Evans have previously clashed in court.
Last September, Evans was briefly removed from proceedings after taking a photograph inside the courtroom.
Explaining the incident on Instagram, Evans wrote: "I wasn't taking a picture of Ioan. I was trying to get a picture of the stalker!"
Gruffudd left Evans in 2021 and has since married Australian actress Bianca Wallace, 33.
The couple welcomed a daughter, Mila, last year.