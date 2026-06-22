Nancy Guthrie Mystery Takes Dark Turn as Ransom Note 'Apologizes for Accidentally Killing' Savannah's Missing Mom

The sender claimed Nancy was alive and "safe but scared," agreeing to her return if the family paid the ransom by the February 5 deadline.

A follow-up message warned that the amount would rise to $6million in Bitcoin with a final deadline of February 9. The note ended with the ominous threat, "or else," if the demand was not met.

Authorities had the Guthrie family "tickle the wire" per Airmail, by depositing $152 into the Bitcoin wallet instead of the full ransom in hopes of tracking the kidnappers. The plan fell flat when the money went untouched, leaving investigators with no trail to follow.

On February 6, the outlet claimed the Guthrie family received a new email containing an "apology" for Nancy's death.

Even more shocking, the alleged abductors reportedly offered to return her remains for the original $4million ransom payment, though the final amount they were willing to accept was never determined.

Both communications reportedly came from the same computer IP address.

TMZ claimed on June 22 that the letter they received from the kidnappers contained no apology or revelation that Nancy was no longer alive.

However, they later received a message from a mystery man who claimed to know the abductors, saying "time is no longer of the essence," hinting that she was now dead.