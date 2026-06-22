Nancy Guthrie Mystery Takes Dark Turn as Ransom Note 'Apologizes for Accidentally Killing' Savannah's Missing Mom
June 22 2026, Published 5:18 p.m. ET
Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnappers reportedly issued a chilling "apology" for the missing 84-year-old's death just five days after she vanished from her Tucson, Arizona, home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a shocking new report, the suspected abductors initially demanded a $4million Bitcoin ransom by 5 p.m. on February 5. But after the deadline passed, a disturbing follow-up message allegedly arrived claiming Guthrie was already dead and demanding the same multimillion-dollar payment in exchange for the return of her body.
Kidnappers Initially Shared Inside Details About Nancy Guthrie Crime Scene
The harrowing report by Air Mail claimed an initial e-mail letter sent on February 2 to TMZ and two local Tucson TV news stations contained details only someone familiar with the crime would know.
The note described what Nancy was wearing when she vanished from her home in the early morning hours of February 1, and referenced a damaged floodlight in the backyard of her Tucson, Arizona, home.
Although authorities never released details that the frail grandmother was taken from the back of her house, Nancy's daughter, Savannah Guthrie, revealed in an April 6 interview that the back door was already propped open when her sister, Annie, first discovered their mom was missing.
Plan to Flesh Out the Kidnappers Failed When Ransom Wasn't Paid
The sender claimed Nancy was alive and "safe but scared," agreeing to her return if the family paid the ransom by the February 5 deadline.
A follow-up message warned that the amount would rise to $6million in Bitcoin with a final deadline of February 9. The note ended with the ominous threat, "or else," if the demand was not met.
Authorities had the Guthrie family "tickle the wire" per Airmail, by depositing $152 into the Bitcoin wallet instead of the full ransom in hopes of tracking the kidnappers. The plan fell flat when the money went untouched, leaving investigators with no trail to follow.
On February 6, the outlet claimed the Guthrie family received a new email containing an "apology" for Nancy's death.
Even more shocking, the alleged abductors reportedly offered to return her remains for the original $4million ransom payment, though the final amount they were willing to accept was never determined.
Both communications reportedly came from the same computer IP address.
TMZ claimed on June 22 that the letter they received from the kidnappers contained no apology or revelation that Nancy was no longer alive.
However, they later received a message from a mystery man who claimed to know the abductors, saying "time is no longer of the essence," hinting that she was now dead.
Savannah Guthrie's Initial Plea To Kidnappers: 'Please Reach Out to Us'
A tearful Savannah and her siblings released a video on February 4, pleading for their mother's safe return with the apparent belief she was still alive, begging, "Mama, if you're listening, we need you to come home. We miss you."
The Today co-host then addressed the letter, which authorities at the time had not ruled out as a hoax.
"We, too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk," she said to the alleged abductors.
"However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us," Savannah urged.
She added, "Everyone is looking for you, Mommy. Everywhere. We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again."
Savannah Guthrie Begged Kidnappers to 'Return Our Mother'
Savannah had a noticeably different tone in the family's next video update on February 7, just one day after the purported letter claiming her mother was dead was allegedly delivered.
The NBC personality was stone-faced and stronger, telling the alleged abductors, "We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her."
Savannah added, "This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."
It's unclear if any ransom was ever paid, but Nancy remains missing nearly five months later.
Her family offered a $1million reward for her return in late April, but the whopping sum still failed to deliver any leads to where she or her body might be.