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Home > Entertainment > Taylor Swift
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EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's Secret Wedding Plan Revealed — From Travis Kelce's Bachelor Party to Massive Reception Venue Booking

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's secret wedding plan with NFL star Travis Kelce have been revealed.

June 22 2026, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

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Taylor Swift's closely guarded wedding plans with Travis Kelce can be revealed by RadarOnline.com, with sources telling us they include a lavish reception, bachelor and bachelorette celebrations, as well as an after-party at one of the world's most famous concert venues.

The 36-year-old singer and her Kansas City Chiefs star fiancé, also 36, have been at the center of mounting marriage rumors since they got engaged in August 2025.

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Bachelor Party Buzz Grows

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Photo of Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce gathered with friends at the Bird Streets Club.

We can reveal there has been a flurry of activity at Swift's sprawling Rhode Island estate in the last few days, as well as sightings of Kelce with his closest friends in Los Angeles – with sources telling us the pair has booked a huge reception at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed a wedding date.

But Kelce sparked fresh intrigue on Wednesday night after gathering with friends at the exclusive Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood.

The NFL star arrived at the private members-only venue between 8.30pm and 8.45pm before being joined by members of his inner circle including his brother Jason Kelce and former teammate Ross Travis.

A source familiar with the gathering said: "People around Travis have been treating this as one of the final big celebrations before the wedding and calling it his bachelor party.

"Everyone knows how serious he and Taylor are, and there's a growing feeling among friends that the big day is approaching quickly."

Another insider added: "The timing of Travis' night out has only intensified speculation. It looked very much like a bachelor-style gathering, with several of Travis' closest friends coming together ahead of what many believe will be a major milestone in his life."

The evening continued until shortly after midnight, with Travis and Jason among the last members of the group to leave the Bird Streets Club.

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Mystery Surrounds Rhode Island Estate

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Neighbors spotted heavy activity at Swift's estate.

Meanwhile, attention has also turned to Swift's oceanfront estate in the Watch Hill area of Westerly, Rhode Island, where a mass of activity was spotted this week.

Photographs showed several women gathered on a rooftop balcony, with three dressed in black robes and one wearing white.

One source told us: "There has been a noticeable increase in activity around the property. Security has also been significantly heightened and preparations appear to be taking place behind the scenes."

Swift's longtime friend Abigail Anderson Berard was among those spotted at the singer's sprawling property.

Representatives for Swift and Kelce have not commented on the reports.

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Secret Reception Plans Revealed

Swift's close pals were spotted at the mansion amid wedding buzz.
Source: MEGA

Swift's close pals were spotted at the mansion amid wedding buzz.

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Sources also told us Swift and Kelce had initially intended to host a huge reception at her Rhode Island mansion, complete with an elaborate fireworks display.

An events source said: "The Rhode Island property was originally viewed as the ideal location for a spectacular celebration. It would have offered privacy, space and a dramatic setting for family and friends."

However, the plans are said to have been changed after details of the proposed event began circulating publicly among fans.

Insiders told us the couple now plans to hold a massive post-wedding party at Madison Square Garden, where the couple is expected to host a large reception for friends and family in early July.

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Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Representatives declined to comment on the reports.

A source familiar with the revised plans said: "The feeling is that the wedding itself will take place at Taylor's home in the coming days, while the larger celebration has been separated into a different event, which will be held after they escape for a brief honeymoon.

"Madison Square Garden can accommodate the scale of gathering they are believed to be planning."

Swift remains one of the world's most successful performers following the record-breaking Eras Tour and the success of albums including Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department.

Kelce, meanwhile, has become one of the most recognizable figures in American football through his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

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