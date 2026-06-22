EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's Secret Wedding Plan Revealed — From Travis Kelce's Bachelor Party to Massive Reception Venue Booking

We can reveal there has been a flurry of activity at Swift's sprawling Rhode Island estate in the last few days, as well as sightings of Kelce with his closest friends in Los Angeles – with sources telling us the pair has booked a huge reception at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed a wedding date.

But Kelce sparked fresh intrigue on Wednesday night after gathering with friends at the exclusive Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood.

The NFL star arrived at the private members-only venue between 8.30pm and 8.45pm before being joined by members of his inner circle including his brother Jason Kelce and former teammate Ross Travis.

A source familiar with the gathering said: "People around Travis have been treating this as one of the final big celebrations before the wedding and calling it his bachelor party.

"Everyone knows how serious he and Taylor are, and there's a growing feeling among friends that the big day is approaching quickly."

Another insider added: "The timing of Travis' night out has only intensified speculation. It looked very much like a bachelor-style gathering, with several of Travis' closest friends coming together ahead of what many believe will be a major milestone in his life."

The evening continued until shortly after midnight, with Travis and Jason among the last members of the group to leave the Bird Streets Club.