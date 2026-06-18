'The View' Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Urges All Knicks Players to Visit Trump at White House — After Prez Sparked Outrage for Attending Finals Game

"I want them to go," the Sister Act star declared. "I want all those Black men to stand in our house and remind all of those people, as we tried to remind the vice president, that when you try to destroy one part of history, you’re destroying all of our histories."

"And they, as champions, not only as amazing basketball players, but as people who were down and came back up, [can say], ‘This is what this looks like. Yeah, this is what this looks like,’" Goldberg continued. "So I want them to go, I want them to go. If only so the kids know that nobody, nobody can keep you down."