'Diva Duchess' Meghan Markle Livid Over Prince Harry's NBA Finals Seating Snub — 'She Notices Everything When It Comes to Image'
June 15 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Prince Harry got far from the royal treatment when he attended the NBA Finals Game 5, and his distant eighth row seating had wife Meghan Markle fuming, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry, 41, was in San Antonio as the New York Knicks toppled the Spurs in Game 5 to clinch their first NBA championship in 53 years, but there was little for the ex-royal to celebrate. Rather than enjoying a coveted court-side seat, he was relegated to the eighth row, well out of range of the TV cameras capturing the on-court action and the A-listers seated in Frost Bank Center's most sought-after seats.
Meghan Markle Views 'Seating As Status'
"Meghan notices everything when it comes to image," a source claimed to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it in his Naughty But Nice Substack. "To her, seating is status. It’s not just about watching a game – it’s about who sees you watching the game."
Star die-hard Knicks fans, including Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, and Spike Lee, were on hand for the game, traveling from New York, and featured prominently in coverage thanks to their court-side seats.
"Meghan believes Harry is one of the most recognizable men in the world," the insider noted. "When he's sitting behind celebrities instead of beside them, she sees it as a message."
Meghan Markle Thinks Prince William and Kate Middleton Would Have Been Courtside
Still ultra-competitive with her estranged in-laws, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the "Diva Duchess," 44, remembered how the future king and queen sat court side at the two NBA games they attended in 2014 and 2022.
"Meghan knows Prince William and Princess Kate would have been offered front-row treatment," a royal insider claimed.
The Prince and Princess of Wales first attended a Brooklyn Nets game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during a December 14 visit to New York. They rubbed elbows with Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and were given custom Cavs jerseys by LeBron James.
In 2022, the couple took in a Boston Celtics game versus the Miami Heat when the duo was in town for the Earthshot Prize. William and Middleton got the VIP treatment once again, as they were hosted by Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca, and the trio was seated court-side alongside Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.
Prince Harry Shared Awkward Interaction With Knicks Superfan Spike Lee
While Markle wasn't at the game with her husband, he didn't care that he wasn't in the front row.
"Harry loved the game and barely gave the seating a second thought," a pal of the prince told Shuter. "That's the difference between them. He sees a basketball game. Meghan sees a brand."
The Duke of Sussex had an awkward interaction with Knicks superfan Lee on the way to his seat. The iconic director seemed to point and yell at Harry, who responded with a friendly but invasive touch to his chest before grabbing Lee's hand.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Used to VIP Treatment at Pro Sporting Events
The last time Harry and Markle attended an NBA event, they were seated court side at the All-Star game in February, when the weekend of festivities was held in Los Angeles.
"Image is everything to Meghan," another source claimed. "She believes every appearance sends a message. In her world, where you sit matters almost as much as who’s playing."
The notoriously non-athletic couple has caused controversies at other professional sporting events, including nabbing front row seats in the owner's section during Game 4 of the 2025 World Series, when the L.A. Dodgers hosted the Toronto Blue Jays, despite never showing any previous interest in baseball.