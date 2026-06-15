'Diva Duchess' Meghan Markle Livid Over Prince Harry's NBA Finals Seating Snub — 'She Notices Everything When It Comes to Image'

Prince Harry got far from the royal treatment when he attended the NBA Finals Game 5, and his distant eighth row seating had wife Meghan Markle fuming, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harry, 41, was in San Antonio as the New York Knicks toppled the Spurs in Game 5 to clinch their first NBA championship in 53 years, but there was little for the ex-royal to celebrate. Rather than enjoying a coveted court-side seat, he was relegated to the eighth row, well out of range of the TV cameras capturing the on-court action and the A-listers seated in Frost Bank Center's most sought-after seats.