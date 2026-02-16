'This Is Embarrassing': Meghan Markle Called Out for Bizarrely Rubbing Prince Harry On-Camera During NBA Date Night

As Harry continued to look uninterested and gazed away, Markle placed her hand on his right arm and began rubbing it up and down.

He finally got her hint, turned to the camera, and immediately put on a big smile while giving a thumbs-up.

Royal watchers found Markle's gesture bizarre.

"This is embarrassing. He is so checked out from her that she has to manhandle him to get him to come back to earth. Mortifying," one user scoffed on Reddit.

"That mechanical rubbing is so weird. Like, what is it? Rub the magic lamp to summon the genie?" a second person asked.

"It's called Pavlovian conditioning. I do this with my dog, using a toy to reward him when he has performed a trick correctly. Harry gets an arm rub to let him know that it's his time to shine. Good boy, Harry!" a third user sneered.

An appalled fourth commenter wrote, "Oh my word – this is the man who said he felt forced to perform when he was with the RF. Just look at you now! Smile, Harry, smile!" referring to the prince's complaints about life in the royal family.