Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

'This Is Embarrassing': Meghan Markle Called Out for Bizarrely Rubbing Prince Harry On-Camera During NBA Date Night

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Critcs called Meghan Markle oddly rubbing Prince Harry 'embarrassing.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 16 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle's PDA towards her husband, Prince Harry, was called out once again after she awkwardly rubbed his arm at the NBA All-Star Game, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The With Love, Meghan star, 44, sat in the front row along with Harry, 41, where she attempted to get his attention that they were on camera with her grabby gesture.

Article continues below advertisement

Instant Mood Change

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Markle has used frequent arm touching and grabbing throughout her marriage to Prince Harry.

The video showed Harry smiling and happily chatting with comedian Chris Tucker as the two men stood courtside ahead of the game.

The duo even patted each other on the arms after their warm conversation at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Harry went back to his chair and sat next to Markle without saying a word or looking at her.

The former actress was seen chatting with a nearby photographer as she leaned in and rested her head on the prince's shoulder, but it failed to draw his attention.

Article continues below advertisement

'That Mechanical Rubbing Is So Weird'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Critics have given Markle the nickname 'The Claw' for her tendency to grab at Princ Harry's arm.

As Harry continued to look uninterested and gazed away, Markle placed her hand on his right arm and began rubbing it up and down.

He finally got her hint, turned to the camera, and immediately put on a big smile while giving a thumbs-up.

Royal watchers found Markle's gesture bizarre.

"This is embarrassing. He is so checked out from her that she has to manhandle him to get him to come back to earth. Mortifying," one user scoffed on Reddit.

"That mechanical rubbing is so weird. Like, what is it? Rub the magic lamp to summon the genie?" a second person asked.

"It's called Pavlovian conditioning. I do this with my dog, using a toy to reward him when he has performed a trick correctly. Harry gets an arm rub to let him know that it's his time to shine. Good boy, Harry!" a third user sneered.

An appalled fourth commenter wrote, "Oh my word – this is the man who said he felt forced to perform when he was with the RF. Just look at you now! Smile, Harry, smile!" referring to the prince's complaints about life in the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Reveals Daughter's Face

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Markle finally showed daughter Lilibet's face for the first time on Instagram

Markle and Harry's "performative" affection for the cameras came one day after she shared the best look yet at their daughter Lilibet's face in an Instagram post.

It came in the form of a Valentine's Day post just days after a video emerged of the Duke of Sussex railing against children and the dangers of social media.

Harry was seen holding Lilbet, 4, in his arms as she wrapped her legs around his waist. She looked over his shoulder at a bouquet of red balloons tied to her hand, while the entire side of her face was visible in the most intimate look yet at the child.

Curiously, the couple's son, Archie, 6, wasn't included in the family photo

"These two + Archie = my forever Valentines," Markle wrote in the caption.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Prince William and his brother have been 'distanced' since Harry stepped down from royal duties.

Prince William 'Distanced Himself' From Estranged Brother Prince Harry as He Prepares for the Throne, Princess Diana's Ex-Butler Claims 

Photo of Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Palace Pariah Ex-Prince Andrew 'Looking for Love Again' — This Time in the Middle East!

Prince Harry 'Cautions' Against Sharing Children's Photos on Social Media

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: Hasan Minhaj/YouTube

Prince Harry railed against showing children's faces on social media during an October 2025 podcast appearance.

While Harry does not have public social media accounts, his wife has ramped up posting photos and videos of her family since joining in January 2025.

She's previously shared content of their kids, either with a heart emoji over their faces or material taken from behind.

Markle intentionally sharing Lili's face went against what Harry railed about in 2025 when discussing AI.

“But from what I’ve seen, what I’ve heard, what I’ve experienced, is you should be really, really worried, concerned, and cautious about putting photographs of your kids online," he warned in a podcast interview.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.