The View's Whoopi Goldberg Torches Kellyanne Conway for Calling Out Embattled Democrat Graham Platner — As Co-Host Rips Trump's Murky Past

However, co-host Sara Haines spoke out against the idea that Democrats and Republicans should ignore their own candidates' poor behavior for the sake of holding party lines just because someone on the other side has been accused of similar behavior.

"We have literally witnessed some of the most disgusting humans rising in power, handed over by voters, and you are telling me we are going to put another person up and turn our faces at the human he’s shown us he is?" she asked.

Platner has been hit with allegations of abuse, sexual misconduct and having an antisemitic tattoo of a Nazi symbol. While he has since had the tattoo covered and denied knowledge of the potential meaning behind it, it left many wondering his true beliefs regarding Jewish communities.

"I cannot turn my head," Haines, 48, added. "And I hope other people would join me in that."