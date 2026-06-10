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Home > News > The View

The View's Whoopi Goldberg Torches Kellyanne Conway for Calling Out Embattled Democrat Graham Platner — As Co-Host Rips Trump's Murky Past

Whoopi Goldberg,Kellyanne Conway
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg called out Kellyanne Conway's criticism of Graham Platner.

June 10 2026, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

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Whoopi Goldberg torched Kellyanne Conway after she claimed embattled Democratic candidate Graham Platner had a "pattern of dishonest behavior," and the actions he's been accused of should be disqualifying from the Senate race, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On the Wednesday, June 10, installment of The View, Goldberg, 70, pointed out how Conway worked on Donald Trump's election campaign and served as his Senior Advisor despite the many allegations against him.

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'Do You Remember Who You Helped Put in the White House?'

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Whoopi Goldberg,Kellyanne Conway
Source: MEGA

Conway worked as a senior advisor to Trump.

"Do you remember who you helped put in the White House? I mean, in terms of scandals, he’s boasted about grabbing women by their private parts. He’s been reported to have cheated on all three of his wives, allegedly avoiding paying income tax for years," Goldberg said.

"He was taken to court for allegedly stiffing his vendors and his bankers. And he’s the only president in American history impeached twice for high crimes and misdemeanors," she continued. "So, you can question, but you can’t question. You can’t question because you helped put him in there."

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Whoopi Goldberg's Remarks Spark Debate on 'The View'

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg, Sara haines
Source: @The View/youtube

Sara Haines said she could not 'turn my head' to poor behavior from politicians.

However, co-host Sara Haines spoke out against the idea that Democrats and Republicans should ignore their own candidates' poor behavior for the sake of holding party lines just because someone on the other side has been accused of similar behavior.

"We have literally witnessed some of the most disgusting humans rising in power, handed over by voters, and you are telling me we are going to put another person up and turn our faces at the human he’s shown us he is?" she asked.

Platner has been hit with allegations of abuse, sexual misconduct and having an antisemitic tattoo of a Nazi symbol. While he has since had the tattoo covered and denied knowledge of the potential meaning behind it, it left many wondering his true beliefs regarding Jewish communities.

"I cannot turn my head," Haines, 48, added. "And I hope other people would join me in that."

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Photo of Graham Platner
Source: Graham Platner for Senate/YouTube

Conway pointed out Platner has a 'pattern of dishonest behavior.'

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously worked for the Trump administration during his first term in office, agreed with Haines' opinion.

"Just because the guy in the White House doesn’t rise to the level of the character we wish that we would see in all our elected officials, if we then make that the standard, and we say nothing matters anymore, it is a race to the bottom," she explained.

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Whoopi Goldberg
Source: MEGA

Goldberg said voters need to 'figure out how' to tell politicians their 'behavior is abhorrent.'

But Sunny Hostin chimed in, "I don’t think Republicans at this point can ask us to take the moral high ground. That is over at this point."

She argued that over the years, "Democrats have always fallen in love," while Republicans have "always fallen in line," and that she believes it's time for that to "stop."

Giving her final words on the discussion, Goldberg admitted that many people think politicians "are better than us" and "they're not" – a fact she said voters have to "come to terms" with at some point.

"Then, (we have to) figure out how to say to them, ‘This behavior is abhorrent to us. It’s abhorrent, and we’re telling you we know. We’re telling you, and we’re watching you. But if you can’t correct this ship, then you can’t be here,'" she concluded.

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