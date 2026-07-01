'We'll Have a Threesome': Trump Destroyed After Making 'Gross' Remark About His 'Beautiful' Sons — As Prez Accused of Being 'Demented'

During his ramble, the 80-year-old noted how Roosevelt and his eldest son received the Medal of Honor in wartime: the president for his efforts in the Spanish-American War, and his son for World War 2.

"Except for Arthur and Douglas MacArthur ... they're the only father and son pair to receive our nation's highest military award for courage above and beyond the call of duty," the controversial politician told his audience, before pointing out his own eldest kids, Don Jr. and Eric.

"Now, as I see my two beautiful sons sitting there, I think I'm going to give one to myself, one to them, and we'll have a threesome,” Trump quipped as he explained his bizarre comments.

The president continued, "I'll pick out one of the two. I'll give them the Congressional Medal of Honor for something for their genius at hunting, and I'll get one for taking on Russia, Russia, Russia, or something, and we'll have a third pair now."