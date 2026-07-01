'We'll Have a Threesome': Trump Destroyed After Making 'Gross' Remark About His 'Beautiful' Sons — As Prez Accused of Being 'Demented'
July 1 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has been destroyed on social media after making a shocking remark about his sons, RadarOnline.com can reveal; a comment which left his critics feeling sick.
On Wednesday, July 1, the president celebrated the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota, the best way he knew how: by making yet another head-scratching speech.
'We'll Have a Threesome'
During his ramble, the 80-year-old noted how Roosevelt and his eldest son received the Medal of Honor in wartime: the president for his efforts in the Spanish-American War, and his son for World War 2.
"Except for Arthur and Douglas MacArthur ... they're the only father and son pair to receive our nation's highest military award for courage above and beyond the call of duty," the controversial politician told his audience, before pointing out his own eldest kids, Don Jr. and Eric.
"Now, as I see my two beautiful sons sitting there, I think I'm going to give one to myself, one to them, and we'll have a threesome,” Trump quipped as he explained his bizarre comments.
The president continued, "I'll pick out one of the two. I'll give them the Congressional Medal of Honor for something for their genius at hunting, and I'll get one for taking on Russia, Russia, Russia, or something, and we'll have a third pair now."
Critics Go Off Following 'Gross' Remark: 'He Is Demented'
The jaw-dropping comments led to plenty of backlash on X, as one person raged, "Trump is talking about his sons and mentions a 'threesome'? The man is not well."
Another noted, "He is demented," while a user added, "He's so obscenely gross!"
"Has anyone ever died from being completely grossed out? Honest question," a commentator reacted.
Trump is no stranger to clamoring for recognition, as he previously begged for the Nobel Peace Prize, attempted to get a statue of himself, and even accepted a made-up accolade for being the "Champion of Coal."
Trump's Awards Obsession Exposed
The former reality star was also blasted for slapping his name on the Kennedy Center – it has since been removed following a court order.
In 2025, Trump was also called out after unveiling an AI-generated vision for Gaza featuring a giant golden statue of himself. The clip featured a statue of the president standing in the middle of the street while little golden statues of him were on sale at a hotel.
"This man is deluded," a social media user went off at the time. Meanwhile, Trump's "threesome" comment is just the latest in the long list of strange things he's said during a speech.
In May, while addressing the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Trump appeared to be distracted by the graduates' looks.
Trump Left Impressed By Muscular Cadets
At one point during his speech, Trump invited one male cadet, who finished at the top of his class, up to the stage.
"I wanna see this guy," Trump begged, before shaking the young man's hand and declaring, "I hate good-looking men." Trump then moved on to another male graduate who "earned a perfect score on every fitness test."
He declared, "This guy must be something. I think we’ll have to invite him up. I want to check him out."
As the cadet made his way to the stage, Trump reacted, "Whoa! We're not gonna fight with him. I'm not fighting him. This is not UFC, please understand that, Thomas."
Trump added, "Look at the muscles on this guy. Just hit him in the shoulder. I hurt my hand. It's like hitting a rock."