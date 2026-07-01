Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'We'll Have a Threesome': Trump Destroyed After Making 'Gross' Remark About His 'Beautiful' Sons — As Prez Accused of Being 'Demented'

Photo of Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump, Eric Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's latest comment about his sons did not go over well.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 1 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump has been destroyed on social media after making a shocking remark about his sons, RadarOnline.com can reveal; a comment which left his critics feeling sick.

On Wednesday, July 1, the president celebrated the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota, the best way he knew how: by making yet another head-scratching speech.

Article continues below advertisement

'We'll Have a Threesome'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump made a bizarre remark about his 'beautiful' sons.

During his ramble, the 80-year-old noted how Roosevelt and his eldest son received the Medal of Honor in wartime: the president for his efforts in the Spanish-American War, and his son for World War 2.

"Except for Arthur and Douglas MacArthur ... they're the only father and son pair to receive our nation's highest military award for courage above and beyond the call of duty," the controversial politician told his audience, before pointing out his own eldest kids, Don Jr. and Eric.

"Now, as I see my two beautiful sons sitting there, I think I'm going to give one to myself, one to them, and we'll have a threesome,” Trump quipped as he explained his bizarre comments.

The president continued, "I'll pick out one of the two. I'll give them the Congressional Medal of Honor for something for their genius at hunting, and I'll get one for taking on Russia, Russia, Russia, or something, and we'll have a third pair now."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Critics Go Off Following 'Gross' Remark: 'He Is Demented'

Photo of Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

'We'll have a threesome,' the president said while discussing his eldest sons and the Medal of Honor.

The jaw-dropping comments led to plenty of backlash on X, as one person raged, "Trump is talking about his sons and mentions a 'threesome'? The man is not well."

Another noted, "He is demented," while a user added, "He's so obscenely gross!"

"Has anyone ever died from being completely grossed out? Honest question," a commentator reacted.

Trump is no stranger to clamoring for recognition, as he previously begged for the Nobel Peace Prize, attempted to get a statue of himself, and even accepted a made-up accolade for being the "Champion of Coal."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Awards Obsession Exposed

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The 80-year-old was labeled 'gross' for his shocking comments.

The former reality star was also blasted for slapping his name on the Kennedy Center – it has since been removed following a court order.

In 2025, Trump was also called out after unveiling an AI-generated vision for Gaza featuring a giant golden statue of himself. The clip featured a statue of the president standing in the middle of the street while little golden statues of him were on sale at a hotel.

"This man is deluded," a social media user went off at the time. Meanwhile, Trump's "threesome" comment is just the latest in the long list of strange things he's said during a speech.

In May, while addressing the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Trump appeared to be distracted by the graduates' looks.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Left Impressed By Muscular Cadets

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump is no stranger to dropping jaws with his head-turning comments during speeches.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of JD Vance, Joe Biden

'He Has No Charisma at All': JD Vance Gets Zero Laughs From Troops After Veep Makes Joke About Joe Biden Falling Down the Stairs in Awkward Moment

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump

Ex-MAGA Queen Marjorie Taylor Greene Torches Trump in Scathing Rant After Ditching Republican Party — 'I'll Never Apologize to the Prez'

At one point during his speech, Trump invited one male cadet, who finished at the top of his class, up to the stage.

"I wanna see this guy," Trump begged, before shaking the young man's hand and declaring, "I hate good-looking men." Trump then moved on to another male graduate who "earned a perfect score on every fitness test."

He declared, "This guy must be something. I think we’ll have to invite him up. I want to check him out."

As the cadet made his way to the stage, Trump reacted, "Whoa! We're not gonna fight with him. I'm not fighting him. This is not UFC, please understand that, Thomas."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump added, "Look at the muscles on this guy. Just hit him in the shoulder. I hurt my hand. It's like hitting a rock."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.