EXCLUSIVE: 'Village People' Star Victor Willis' Drug Addiction And Assault Arrest Exposed After Singer's Death at 74 — 'Cocaine Has Stolen Everything From Me'

Long before the campy Village People became President Trump's favorite band, Willis faced life in prison on charges of drug trafficking and assaulting a homeless woman.

The alleged attack went down in Reno, Nevada, in 1997, when Willis was arrested by police hours after picking up a 29-year-old woman outside the Flamingo Hilton.

"She's not a hooker," explained a Flamingo insider at the time. "She's a homeless person and likes to party, but she's not selling s-x."

Willis came to Reno from San Francisco to gamble. Onlookers said he dressed the part: a long brown leather coat, fedora, black pants and boots, and a silk shirt. The woman said he showed her about $2,000 and promised that she'd "have a good time."