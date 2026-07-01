Village People frontman Dead Aged 75: Trump Favorite Victor Willis Passes Away after 'Short but Aggressive Illness'

The YMCA hitmaker's death was announced in a brief statement shared by Village People on Facebook.

The band said: "We are profoundly sad to announce the death of VICTOR WILLIS, lead singer of Village People. Victor passed on Monday June 30, 2026 of a short but aggressive illness. Privacy is requested."

His wife, Karen Huff-Willis, also confirmed the heartbreaking news, saying:

"It is with profound sadness that I must announce the death of my husband, Victor Willis.

"Victor passed away on Tuesday June 30, 2026 as a result of a short, but aggressive illness.

"The family request privacy at this time of great loss."