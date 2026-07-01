Village People frontman Dead Aged 75: Trump Favorite Victor Willis Passes Away after 'Short but Aggressive Illness'
July 1 2026, Published 8:05 a.m. ET
Village People frontman Victor Willis has passed away aged 75 after a "short but aggressive illness."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer and founding member of the disco band died on Tuesday, his family confirmed.
Shock Passing Of Iconic Singer
The YMCA hitmaker's death was announced in a brief statement shared by Village People on Facebook.
The band said: "We are profoundly sad to announce the death of VICTOR WILLIS, lead singer of Village People. Victor passed on Monday June 30, 2026 of a short but aggressive illness. Privacy is requested."
His wife, Karen Huff-Willis, also confirmed the heartbreaking news, saying:
"It is with profound sadness that I must announce the death of my husband, Victor Willis.
"Victor passed away on Tuesday June 30, 2026 as a result of a short, but aggressive illness.
"The family request privacy at this time of great loss."
Trump Support Sparked Cash Boost
The Village People enjoyed a fresh surge in popularity after hit song YMCA was regularly played at President Donald Trump's campaign rallies and events in recent years.
Willis welcomed the renewed attention and praised the financial boost it brought.
He said: "The financial benefits have been great … YMCA is estimated to gross several million dollars since the President Elect's continued use of the song.
"Therefore, I'm glad I allowed the President Elect’s continued use of YMCA. And I thank him for choosing to use my song."
Co-Writer Of Band's Biggest Hits
The son of a Baptist preacher, Willis grew up in San Francisco, where he developed his voice singing in his father's church.
With training in acting and dance, he relocated to New York and joined the Negro Ensemble Company, appearing in numerous musicals and plays, including the original Broadway production of The Wiz in 1976.
At the height of Village People’s success, Willis became an overnight millionaire and once revealed he carried up to $40,000 in cash in his pocket.
He also owned half the copyright to the group’s music, helping build a fortune that endured long after disco’s heyday.
Willis co-wrote and sang on a string of disco classics including YMCA, Macho Man, In The Navy and Go West, helping turn Village People into one of the biggest acts of the era.
He left the group in 1980 before later returning to the line-up, eventually becoming the only remaining original member and continuing to tour internationally.
Willis also secured a landmark legal victory in 2012 that allowed him to reclaim rights to some of the band’s biggest songs, including YMCA, Go West and In The Navy, before a jury later ruled he and producer Jacques Morali were the sole writers of 13 Village People tracks.
He married Huff-Willis in 2007, and the couple lived together in San Diego, California.
Village People had recently completed the first leg of a European tour in May, with more shows planned in Italy and France later this summer.