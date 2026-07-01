Melania Trump's Massive Personal Payday Exposed — Despite First Lady's Amazon Documentary Flopping at the Box Office

Melania: Twenty Days to History cost around $75million in total, including money spent on marketing the high profile project, but in the end, it only made around $16.3million globally.

That makes it all the more surprising the hear Trump, 56, pulled in a whopping $10.71million from the gig. That means roughly 65 percent of what the documentary made worldwide was essentially the mother-of-one's paycheck.

On top of her payday from the documentary, she also made $521,000 from her 2024 memoir and $6million from NFT's and "other collectives," according to a financial disclosure report, per DailyBeast.