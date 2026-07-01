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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Hits Back at Critics Over Huge $2Billion Wealth Surge Since Returning to White House — 'Everyone Is Profiting'

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has hit back at critics of his $2billion income made since returning to White House.

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July 1 2026, Published 5:35 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump hit back at critics after reportedly making over $2billion during his first year back in the White House.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president’s finances were heavily scrutinized after accounts were released Tuesday, which showcased the skyrocketing wealth.

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'I Never Speak to People Who Make the Money'

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picture of donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump attempted to play down his role in the earnings.

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In 2024, the President's disclosures showed that he brought in at least $622million in revenue across all fronts.

And his new disclosures show his revenues have grown 250 percent in a single year, and that he made at least $2.2 billion in 2025 — dwarfing revenues of previous presidents.

Pressed on his massive fortune and incredible returns on Wednesday morning, the President noted how his funds are in a "blind account."

He told reporters before boarding the new Air Force One, "I think it's called the blind account, but they basically- they take it, and I purposely, I never speak to any of the people that run the money, but they're at big institutions and they invest in whatever they invest."

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'The Stock Market Is Going Up'

picture of donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president said many people are profiting due to stock market boost.

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Unlike every president since the 1970s to hold individual stocks, Trump has not placed his assets in a blind trust, meaning he can see what he owns even though he cannot direct the trading himself.

But he claimed he was not the only person cashing out "because the stock market's going up, everybody's profiting."

The filing showed Trump earned more than $580million through crypto-related activities, including about $515million from token sales connected to World Liberty Financial LLC, partly managed by his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

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First Lady's Mega Money Earnings

picture of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump also posted impressive earnings.

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It also reported roughly $65million from equity sales linked to the company and another $635million through sales of his $TRUMP meme coin.

First Lady Melania Trump, 56, also reported multimillion-dollar earnings, including proceeds linked to her much-criticized documentary, Melania.

RadarOnline.com told how Trump’s finances fueled accusations from sources close to the MAGA movement the presidency has become "his personal cash machine," rather than a public service.

A longtime Republican activist familiar with grassroots sentiment among Trump's MAGA base told Radar: "People backed Trump because they believed he would fight for them and were hoodwinked into thinking he cared about the working classes who brought him into power. Seeing billions tied to crypto makes some loyal supporters uncomfortable and most of them have no idea what crypto is, let alone have the resources to invest in it. They feel this isn't public service anymore."

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picture of donald Trump
Source: MEGA

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly denied claims Trump engaged in 'conflicts of interest.'

Another MAGA source added: "Many voters won't begrudge Trump's success, but these numbers are staggering. Critics inside the MAGA movement are calling it shameful and asking whether the presidency is becoming Trump's personal cash machine."

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said: "Neither the president nor his family has ever engaged – or will ever engage – in conflicts of interest."

"President Trump proudly made the United States the crypto capital of the world through executive actions, supporting legislation like the GENIUS Act, and other commonsense policies to drive innovation and economic opportunity for all Americans," she continued. "All actions by President Trump and his administration are taken in the best interest of the American people."

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