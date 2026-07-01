Donald Trump Hits Back at Critics Over Huge $2Billion Wealth Surge Since Returning to White House — 'Everyone Is Profiting'

In 2024, the President's disclosures showed that he brought in at least $622million in revenue across all fronts.

And his new disclosures show his revenues have grown 250 percent in a single year, and that he made at least $2.2 billion in 2025 — dwarfing revenues of previous presidents.

Pressed on his massive fortune and incredible returns on Wednesday morning, the President noted how his funds are in a "blind account."

He told reporters before boarding the new Air Force One, "I think it's called the blind account, but they basically- they take it, and I purposely, I never speak to any of the people that run the money, but they're at big institutions and they invest in whatever they invest."