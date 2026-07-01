EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Alienates MAGA Base Again With 'Shameful' $1.4Billion Crypto Earnings — 'This Isn't Public Service… The Presidency Is His Personal Cash Machine'

First Lady Melania Trump, 56, also reported multimillion-dollar earnings, including proceeds linked to her much-criticized documentary, Melania.

The disclosures covered the 80-year-old president's finances alongside Vice President JD Vance's separate filing and offered the fullest picture yet of the family's income since returning to office.

A longtime Republican activist familiar with grassroots sentiment among Trump's MAGA base told us: "People backed Trump because they believed he would fight for them and were hoodwinked into thinking he cared about the working classes who brought him into power. Seeing billions tied to crypto makes some loyal supporters uncomfortable and most of them have no idea what crypto is, let alone have the resources to invest in it. They feel this isn't public service anymore."

Another MAGA source added: "Many voters won't begrudge Trump's success, but these numbers are staggering. Critics inside the MAGA movement are calling it shameful and asking whether the presidency is becoming Trump's personal cash machine."