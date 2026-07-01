Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Alienates MAGA Base Again With 'Shameful' $1.4Billion Crypto Earnings — 'This Isn't Public Service… The Presidency Is His Personal Cash Machine'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: UNSPLASH;MEGA

Trump drew MAGA criticism over reported crypto earnings.

July 1 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump has triggered fresh criticism after financial disclosures showed he earned more than $1.4billion from cryptocurrency ventures during his first year back in the White House, fueling accusations from sources close to the MAGA movement the presidency has become "his personal cash machine" rather than public service.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 927-page filing, released by the US Office of Government Ethics, detailing income spanning crypto investments, licensing agreements, golf resorts, settlements, royalties and stock holdings.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Crypto Fortune

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Financial disclosures showed massive crypto earnings for Donald Trump.

First Lady Melania Trump, 56, also reported multimillion-dollar earnings, including proceeds linked to her much-criticized documentary, Melania.

The disclosures covered the 80-year-old president's finances alongside Vice President JD Vance's separate filing and offered the fullest picture yet of the family's income since returning to office.

A longtime Republican activist familiar with grassroots sentiment among Trump's MAGA base told us: "People backed Trump because they believed he would fight for them and were hoodwinked into thinking he cared about the working classes who brought him into power. Seeing billions tied to crypto makes some loyal supporters uncomfortable and most of them have no idea what crypto is, let alone have the resources to invest in it. They feel this isn't public service anymore."

Another MAGA source added: "Many voters won't begrudge Trump's success, but these numbers are staggering. Critics inside the MAGA movement are calling it shameful and asking whether the presidency is becoming Trump's personal cash machine."

Article continues below advertisement

Millions From Crypto

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump reported multimillion-dollar documentary proceeds.

The filing showed Trump earned more than $580million through crypto-related activities, including about $515million from token sales connected to World Liberty Financial LLC, partly managed by his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

It also reported roughly $65million from equity sales linked to the company and another $635million through sales of his $TRUMP meme coin.

Melania Trump disclosed $10.7million in net proceeds from a licensing agreement tied to Melania, which exceeded industry expectations despite being slammed for its lack of depth.

The filing also listed more than $500,000 from a related publishing agreement and over $6million through licensing deals involving non-fungible tokens and collectible products.

Article continues below advertisement

Business Empire Grows

Photo of Lee Greenwood and The Greenwood Bible
Source: leegreenwood.com;MEGA

Singer Lee Greenwood created a branded bible with Donald Trump.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Spencer Pratt said Daveigh Chase should have been 'dragged' to rehab.

Spencer Pratt Slammed for Claiming 'Dragging' Daveigh Chase to 'Rehab Against Her Will' Would Have Saved Actress — 'The Pinnacle of Stupidity'

A mugshot of Samuel Bateman

EXCLUSIVE: FLDS Cult Leader Samuel Bateman Asks 'Mind-Boggling' Questions With 'Mixed Messages' While Representing Himself at Abuse Trial as Jury Finds Him Guilty

Trump also reported royalties from branded merchandise, including $4.7million through a licensing agreement for Trump Watches and income linked to The Greenwood Bible, created with singer Lee Greenwood, 83.

The disclosure additionally noted a previously omitted $200,000 speaking fee from a Florida fundraising event in 2022 and licensing income from watches, sneakers and fragrances.

Business interests generated more than $290million, including revenue from Mar-a-Lago, Trump National Doral, Bedminster and Trump National Washington DC. Mar-a-Lago alone produced $77million in resort-related revenue, compared with $50 million in the previous disclosure.

Trump further reported more than $86million from legal settlements involving media companies, including ABC, CBS, Meta, YouTube and X.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Mar-a-Lago
Source: MEGA

Mar-a-Lago produced seventy-seven million dollars in resort revenue.

The filing also disclosed multimillion-dollar stock purchases in Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia and Amazon during 2025, alongside gifts worth more than $370,000, including sporting event tickets and a $250,000 statue.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said: "Neither the president nor his family has ever engaged – or will ever engage – in conflicts of interest.

"President Trump proudly made the United States the crypto capital of the world through executive actions, supporting legislation like the GENIUS Act, and other commonsense policies to drive innovation and economic opportunity for all Americans.

"All actions by President Trump and his administration are taken in the best interest of the American people."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.