EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Alienates MAGA Base Again With 'Shameful' $1.4Billion Crypto Earnings — 'This Isn't Public Service… The Presidency Is His Personal Cash Machine'
July 1 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has triggered fresh criticism after financial disclosures showed he earned more than $1.4billion from cryptocurrency ventures during his first year back in the White House, fueling accusations from sources close to the MAGA movement the presidency has become "his personal cash machine" rather than public service.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 927-page filing, released by the US Office of Government Ethics, detailing income spanning crypto investments, licensing agreements, golf resorts, settlements, royalties and stock holdings.
Trump's Crypto Fortune
First Lady Melania Trump, 56, also reported multimillion-dollar earnings, including proceeds linked to her much-criticized documentary, Melania.
The disclosures covered the 80-year-old president's finances alongside Vice President JD Vance's separate filing and offered the fullest picture yet of the family's income since returning to office.
A longtime Republican activist familiar with grassroots sentiment among Trump's MAGA base told us: "People backed Trump because they believed he would fight for them and were hoodwinked into thinking he cared about the working classes who brought him into power. Seeing billions tied to crypto makes some loyal supporters uncomfortable and most of them have no idea what crypto is, let alone have the resources to invest in it. They feel this isn't public service anymore."
Another MAGA source added: "Many voters won't begrudge Trump's success, but these numbers are staggering. Critics inside the MAGA movement are calling it shameful and asking whether the presidency is becoming Trump's personal cash machine."
Millions From Crypto
The filing showed Trump earned more than $580million through crypto-related activities, including about $515million from token sales connected to World Liberty Financial LLC, partly managed by his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.
It also reported roughly $65million from equity sales linked to the company and another $635million through sales of his $TRUMP meme coin.
Melania Trump disclosed $10.7million in net proceeds from a licensing agreement tied to Melania, which exceeded industry expectations despite being slammed for its lack of depth.
The filing also listed more than $500,000 from a related publishing agreement and over $6million through licensing deals involving non-fungible tokens and collectible products.
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Trump also reported royalties from branded merchandise, including $4.7million through a licensing agreement for Trump Watches and income linked to The Greenwood Bible, created with singer Lee Greenwood, 83.
The disclosure additionally noted a previously omitted $200,000 speaking fee from a Florida fundraising event in 2022 and licensing income from watches, sneakers and fragrances.
Business interests generated more than $290million, including revenue from Mar-a-Lago, Trump National Doral, Bedminster and Trump National Washington DC. Mar-a-Lago alone produced $77million in resort-related revenue, compared with $50 million in the previous disclosure.
Trump further reported more than $86million from legal settlements involving media companies, including ABC, CBS, Meta, YouTube and X.
The filing also disclosed multimillion-dollar stock purchases in Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia and Amazon during 2025, alongside gifts worth more than $370,000, including sporting event tickets and a $250,000 statue.
White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said: "Neither the president nor his family has ever engaged – or will ever engage – in conflicts of interest.
"President Trump proudly made the United States the crypto capital of the world through executive actions, supporting legislation like the GENIUS Act, and other commonsense policies to drive innovation and economic opportunity for all Americans.
"All actions by President Trump and his administration are taken in the best interest of the American people."