'The Most Tone Deaf': Taylor Swift Dragged Over Madison Square Garden Wedding Rumors as Singer Is Accused of 'Disrupting' New York City

Fans are calling it "tacky" and "the most tone deaf" move as all signs point to the pop superstar, 36, tying the knot with Travis Kelce at the iconic music and sports arena on July 3, just as the Fourth of July weekend festivities begin to get underway in New York City.

Taylor Swift is getting ripped for reportedly holding her wedding and the surrounding celebrations in busy Midtown Manhattan's Madison Square Garden, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Crews began setting up earlier in the week, and by July 1, purple carpet was being installed on the steps, food deliveries including boxes of lobster, chicken and more were being carted into the arena, and tarps were being set up to keep prying eyes away from the entrances.

What appeared to be part of a set that is reportedly a castle was being hauled in by large trucks, while a forklift operator was seen at the venue wearing a brown shirt with "Taylor Swift Carpenters" on the back, including her famous flowy signature.

Barricades are already on site, with NYPD officers reportedly planning to close off a full city block around MSG to traffic as the event nears, which would be a major disruption for those in the city as they start their Fourth of July weekend celebrations.