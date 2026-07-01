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Home > News > Taylor Swift

'The Most Tone Deaf': Taylor Swift Dragged Over Madison Square Garden Wedding Rumors as Singer Is Accused of 'Disrupting' New York City

Photo of Taylor Swift, Madison Square Garden
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's reported July 3 wedding at MSG could cause a traffic nightmare for New Yorkers.

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July 1 2026, Updated 5:20 p.m. ET

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Taylor Swift is getting ripped for reportedly holding her wedding and the surrounding celebrations in busy Midtown Manhattan's Madison Square Garden, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Fans are calling it "tacky" and "the most tone deaf" move as all signs point to the pop superstar, 36, tying the knot with Travis Kelce at the iconic music and sports arena on July 3, just as the Fourth of July weekend festivities begin to get underway in New York City.

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Activity Ramping Up at MSG Ahead of Taylor Swift's Wedding Day

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Photo of Madison Square Garden Taylor Swift Workers
Source: MEGA

A forklift operator was photographed wearing a shirt bearing Taylor Swift's name.

Crews began setting up earlier in the week, and by July 1, purple carpet was being installed on the steps, food deliveries including boxes of lobster, chicken and more were being carted into the arena, and tarps were being set up to keep prying eyes away from the entrances.

What appeared to be part of a set that is reportedly a castle was being hauled in by large trucks, while a forklift operator was seen at the venue wearing a brown shirt with "Taylor Swift Carpenters" on the back, including her famous flowy signature.

Barricades are already on site, with NYPD officers reportedly planning to close off a full city block around MSG to traffic as the event nears, which would be a major disruption for those in the city as they start their Fourth of July weekend celebrations.

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Friends Would Be 'Shocked' if Taylor Swift's Wedding Happened at MSG

Photo of Madison Square Garden Taylor Swift Workers
Source: MEGA

Forklifts were seen offloading large items from trucks outside Madison Square Garden the wedding.

When news first broke that Swift and Kelce were planning to get married at the Garden, many fans and celebrity commentators didn't initially believe it, calling it "off brand" for her dream day.

Some believed MSG would serve as a decoy, with the couple using it as a staging area for guests, who would then be taken to the secret location where the nuptials were actually taking place.

Hollywood insider Rob Shuter revealed on June 15 that he had spoken with three of Swift's wedding guests, who said they still hadn't been told the exact location for the highly anticipated ceremony.

"They said they would be shocked if she gets married at Madison Square Garden," Shuter said, explaining the 14-time Grammy winner's friends felt the iconic arena would be an out-of-character choice for her wedding day.

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'An MSG Wedding Is the Most Un-Taylor Swift Move'

photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Some critics called Taylor Swift holding her wedding at MSG 'tacky.'

A number of folks on X were highly critical of Swift for marrying Kelce in the home of the world-champion New York Knicks and the NHL's New York Rangers.

"Taylor Swift having her decoy wedding at MSG and disrupting New Yorkers' lives is corny as hell," one person complained on X.

"I love Taylor Swift DOWN, but why is she getting married at MSG? The richest singer could’ve gotten married anywhere!" a second person sneered.

"Having an MSG wedding is the most un-Taylor Swift move," a third noted.

"I put my first-ever Kalshi bet on Taylor Swift not getting married at msg when TMZ first leaked it because even as a lifelong TSwift hater, it was unfathomable to me that anyone could be that tacky…but it appears the limit does not exist with that woman," a fourth user scoffed.

However, another person defended the singer, snarking, "Calling a wedding at MSG 'tacky' is actually crazy. This is THE Taylor Swift we’re talking about; of course she’s gonna be extra."

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1,000 Guests Invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

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photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025.

According to published reports, the Madison Square Garden festivities will kick off on the night of July 2, with a rehearsal dinner for 100 guests to be held inside the arena’s Infosys Theater.

On the wedding day, the 1,000 guests are reportedly due to start arriving at 3:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour before the ceremony begins. Guests will then watch Swift and Kelce say their "I Do's as the nuptials get underway on the floor of the arena at 5:30 p.m., followed by a reception kicking off an hour later and running until 2 a.m. the next morning.

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