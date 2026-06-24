EXCLUSIVE: Inside Wedding of the Century — Radar Reveals All the Secrets of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's A-List Marriage Extravaganza

"Travis and Taylor are both connected to so many people that they hated the idea of anyone feeling left out. But a lot of folks still haven't made the cut," revealed an insider.

The couple, both 36, "had to make some painful decisions, but Taylor and Travis didn't want their big day turning into a phony Hollywood circus," said a source.

And while a source close to Taylor says no details have been finalized yet, the bridal party will reportedly be led by the Shake It Off singer's bestie Selena Gomez, who'll attend with husband Benny Blanco.

Actress-singer Suki Waterhouse and model Gigi Hadid got the nod and will be joined by their partners, fellow actors Robert Pattinson and Bradley Cooper.

Singer Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters and catwalk queen Cara Delevingne, who's expected to be in the bridal party, are also on the list.