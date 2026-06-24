EXCLUSIVE: Inside Wedding of the Century — Radar Reveals All the Secrets of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's A-List Marriage Extravaganza
June 24 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will say "I do" in a glittering, $20 million extravaganza that promises to be the wedding of the century, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said the event will go ahead as reported on July 3 at New York City's famed arena Madison Square Garden – with a parade of A-listers topping a meticulously crafted guest list of 1,200.
Taylor and Travis Trim Guestlist
"Travis and Taylor are both connected to so many people that they hated the idea of anyone feeling left out. But a lot of folks still haven't made the cut," revealed an insider.
The couple, both 36, "had to make some painful decisions, but Taylor and Travis didn't want their big day turning into a phony Hollywood circus," said a source.
And while a source close to Taylor says no details have been finalized yet, the bridal party will reportedly be led by the Shake It Off singer's bestie Selena Gomez, who'll attend with husband Benny Blanco.
Actress-singer Suki Waterhouse and model Gigi Hadid got the nod and will be joined by their partners, fellow actors Robert Pattinson and Bradley Cooper.
Singer Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters and catwalk queen Cara Delevingne, who's expected to be in the bridal party, are also on the list.
Karlie Kloss Lands Surprise Invite
A surprise invite went to Swift's former BFF Karlie Kloss, even though the pair drifted apart in recent years.
Actress-model Zoë Kravitz will attend, though her boyfriend, fiancé Harry Styles, who briefly dated Swift in 2012, is touring and will be a no-show.
Large numbers of Swift's family will fly in, while Team Kelce will converge on the Big Apple from the NFL stud's native Ohio. Big bro Jason Kelce will be Travis' best man, with Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes by his side and his spouse, Brittany Mahomes, also front and center.
High-Profile Pals Left Off
Not on the list are Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, following their reported falling-out with Swift during their court battle with Justin Baldoni.
Also snubbed are Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, plus showbiz wannabes Prince Harry and wife, Duchess Meghan Markle.
RadarOnline.com can confirm the tab is likely to top $20million, with the happy couple ordering only the finest food, drink and entertainment.
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Wedding of the Century Beckons
An insider said: "Taylor has said that if people think the choice of venue is over the top, they’re really going to be blown away by everything they have planned.
"People are convinced there will be a star-studded concert with all her famous musician friends and while Taylor won’t confirm or deny, she’s promised that she and Travis are throwing the wedding of the century!"