Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Buzz Intensifies as Newly Filed New York Permit Fuels Madison Square Garden Venue Speculation
June 24 2026, Published 7:03 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce have sent fans into a frenzy once again after a series of reported clues fueled growing speculation the superstar couple could be preparing for a massive wedding celebration at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rumors surrounding the pair's highly anticipated nuptials have intensified in recent weeks following reports that a permit was filed seeking street closures around the famed Manhattan venue between July 2 and July 4.
Thousands of Guests to Show Up
According to multiple reports, event planning company Winick Productions allegedly submitted a request involving temporary event infrastructure capable of accommodating hundreds of guests.
The reported permit activity has fueled widespread speculation that Swift, 36, and Kelce, 36, could be preparing for one of the most high-profile celebrity events of the year.
Reports have suggested the gathering could attract hundreds — if not more than 1,000 — guests from the worlds of music, sports, entertainment and business, prompting discussions about security, traffic management and large-scale event logistics.
As Radar previously reported, rumors of a Madison Square Garden wedding first gained traction after reports surfaced claiming more than 1,000 guests had been invited to a July 3 event at the arena.
High Security Event
As Radar previously reported, security experts believe any wedding celebration involving Swift and Kelce would require extraordinary planning due to the couple's global fame and the potential size of the guest list.
On Wednesday, Reuters claimed a permit was allegedly filed to close streets surrounding Madison Square Garden from July 2 through midday July 4, while reports of hotel room blocks and travel arrangements tied to members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization have sparked fresh questions about whether a major, high-security event is being planned in Manhattan.
However, the news agency noted it was unable to independently confirm the wedding plans.
Meanwhile, additional reports suggested the Madison Square Garden event may not actually be the ceremony itself.
Several outlets have claimed the couple could exchange vows privately before hosting a larger celebration for friends, family and celebrity guests at the arena.
Mystery Surrounding the Big Wedding Day
The mystery surrounding the event has only deepened after San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle recently suggested guests remain largely in the dark about key details.
Kittle reportedly indicated those invited have received instructions, but may not know exactly where the celebration will take place.
Pair May Exchange Vows In Private
Reports have also suggested the pair may exchange vows in a private ceremony before hosting a much larger reception-style event, adding to the intrigue surrounding the reported Madison Square Garden plans.
Despite the mounting speculation, neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed wedding plans.
Representatives for the couple have remained silent as online sleuths continue dissecting every reported clue.
Radar has reached out to Madison Square Garden and Winick Productions for comment.