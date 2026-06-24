Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Buzz Intensifies as Newly Filed New York Permit Fuels Madison Square Garden Venue Speculation

As Radar previously reported, security experts believe any wedding celebration involving Swift and Kelce would require extraordinary planning due to the couple's global fame and the potential size of the guest list.

On Wednesday, Reuters claimed a permit was allegedly filed to close streets surrounding Madison Square Garden from July 2 through midday July 4, while reports of hotel room blocks and travel arrangements tied to members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization have sparked fresh questions about whether a major, high-security event is being planned in Manhattan.

However, the news agency noted it was unable to independently confirm the wedding plans.

Meanwhile, additional reports suggested the Madison Square Garden event may not actually be the ceremony itself.

Several outlets have claimed the couple could exchange vows privately before hosting a larger celebration for friends, family and celebrity guests at the arena.