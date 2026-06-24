Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Crawling Back to the U.K.' After 'Running Out of Ideas' as 'Fame Hungry' Duchess Bids to Rebuild 'Credibility'

While it is not yet known if King Charles will meet his youngest grandchildren during their stay, the Sussexes' return to Britain can be summarized in two words: "desperation and failure," royal commentator Tom Sykes said.

He explained: "They've run out of ideas, and their finances are basically in jeopardy. And Meghan is someone who is desperate for fame. She's desperate for recognition. She is desperate for money, of course, and status.

"And it just seems to her that a visit to the Royal Family in Britain would restore to her the credibility she once had."