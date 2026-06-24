Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Crawling Back to the U.K.' After 'Running Out of Ideas' as 'Fame Hungry' Duchess Bids to Rebuild 'Credibility'
June 24 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "crawling back to the U.K." as they've "run out of ideas," according to a royal expert, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The U.S.-based royals are on the brink of a return to the Duke's former homeland, as the pair are due to fly in next month for an Invictus Games event.
'Their Finances Are In Jeopardy'
While it is not yet known if King Charles will meet his youngest grandchildren during their stay, the Sussexes' return to Britain can be summarized in two words: "desperation and failure," royal commentator Tom Sykes said.
He explained: "They've run out of ideas, and their finances are basically in jeopardy. And Meghan is someone who is desperate for fame. She's desperate for recognition. She is desperate for money, of course, and status.
"And it just seems to her that a visit to the Royal Family in Britain would restore to her the credibility she once had."
Prince Harry 'Misses His Roots'
Royal biographer Tom Bower added that Harry's motivation more likely lay in his "isolation" in the U.S. and hopes of reconciliation with his U.K.-based relatives.
Speaking on The Royalist podcast, Bower explained: "He misses his roots, he misses England, and somehow wants to worm his way back into the affections not only of his own family, but of the British people."
It’s yet to be confirmed if Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, will be taking their two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, with them across the pond.
They last saw the King in person during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.
Security Fears Increased Absence From U.K.
Harry previously said he wants to bring his children from the U.S., but had insisted it was too dangerous amid his legal fight over his U.K. security.
Radar recently told Harry and Markle sparked intense speculation they could film at his late mother Princess Diana's gravesite after her ancestral home, Althorp House, announced an unusual closure to the public during the couple’s upcoming trip to the U.K.
The estate, where Diana is buried on a secluded island, will be shut to visitors on July 10 and 11, fueling rumors the Sussexes could be planning a private visit, or even filming content, at the deeply personal location.
Althorp's home page announced its summer opening for tours begins on July 1 and runs through August 26, where "Visitors are invited to explore this wonderful house, discovering beautiful interiors and one of Europe’s finest private collections of furniture, pictures and ceramics."
However, it noted that the 14,000-acre estate, which has been in the Spencer family for more than 500 years, will be closed to the public for those two specific dates in July, when the Sussexes will be in the U.K. for festivities to mark the one-year countdown to the Birmingham Invictus Games, which kick off on July 10, 2027.
After reports emerged that Markle would accompany Harry on her first trip to Britain since 2022, fresh claims surfaced that the Sussexes are planning to bring a camera crew along to capture every moment of the high-profile visit for a potential new Netflix project.