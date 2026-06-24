Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Crawling Back to the U.K.' After 'Running Out of Ideas' as 'Fame Hungry' Duchess Bids to Rebuild 'Credibility'

picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'crawling back to the U.K.' after a series of failed projects, claims royal expert.

June 24 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "crawling back to the U.K." as they've "run out of ideas," according to a royal expert, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The U.S.-based royals are on the brink of a return to the Duke's former homeland, as the pair are due to fly in next month for an Invictus Games event.

Article continues below advertisement

'Their Finances Are In Jeopardy'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes money problems is likely to have sparked royal comeback, says royal commentator.

Article continues below advertisement

While it is not yet known if King Charles will meet his youngest grandchildren during their stay, the Sussexes' return to Britain can be summarized in two words: "desperation and failure," royal commentator Tom Sykes said.

He explained: "They've run out of ideas, and their finances are basically in jeopardy. And Meghan is someone who is desperate for fame. She's desperate for recognition. She is desperate for money, of course, and status.

"And it just seems to her that a visit to the Royal Family in Britain would restore to her the credibility she once had."

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry 'Misses His Roots'

picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry reportedly wants to win back the support of British public.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal biographer Tom Bower added that Harry's motivation more likely lay in his "isolation" in the U.S. and hopes of reconciliation with his U.K.-based relatives.

Speaking on The Royalist podcast, Bower explained: "He misses his roots, he misses England, and somehow wants to worm his way back into the affections not only of his own family, but of the British people."

It’s yet to be confirmed if Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, will be taking their two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, with them across the pond.

They last saw the King in person during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Security Fears Increased Absence From U.K.

picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has previously told how fears over security have made it tough bringing kids to U.K.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Roasted for 'Cringe' As Ever Promo Posing With Vegetable Basket But No Products — 'The Secondhand Embarrassment Is Real'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Princess Diana

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Set to Film During Secret Visit to Princess Diana's Gravesite?

Article continues below advertisement

Harry previously said he wants to bring his children from the U.S., but had insisted it was too dangerous amid his legal fight over his U.K. security.

Radar recently told Harry and Markle sparked intense speculation they could film at his late mother Princess Diana's gravesite after her ancestral home, Althorp House, announced an unusual closure to the public during the couple’s upcoming trip to the U.K.

The estate, where Diana is buried on a secluded island, will be shut to visitors on July 10 and 11, fueling rumors the Sussexes could be planning a private visit, or even filming content, at the deeply personal location.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes could trigger fresh backlash by filming at Princess Diana's grave.

Althorp's home page announced its summer opening for tours begins on July 1 and runs through August 26, where "Visitors are invited to explore this wonderful house, discovering beautiful interiors and one of Europe’s finest private collections of furniture, pictures and ceramics."

However, it noted that the 14,000-acre estate, which has been in the Spencer family for more than 500 years, will be closed to the public for those two specific dates in July, when the Sussexes will be in the U.K. for festivities to mark the one-year countdown to the Birmingham Invictus Games, which kick off on July 10, 2027.

After reports emerged that Markle would accompany Harry on her first trip to Britain since 2022, fresh claims surfaced that the Sussexes are planning to bring a camera crew along to capture every moment of the high-profile visit for a potential new Netflix project.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.