'Bully' Trump Gets in Heated Fight With GOP Senator Over Iran War — As Prez Admits 'I Don't Like a Few People' After Shouting Match
June 24 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump faced off against Republican senators, RadarOnline.com can reveal, in what turned into a heated fight over the Iran war.
The president and GOP members met in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, June 24, for a private meeting over limitations on Trump's powers to direct the controversial war.
Trump V. GOP: Inside Wild Fight
After the Senate passed bipartisan legislation, with four Republicans joining the Democrats, ordering the president to either end the war with Iran or seek congressional approval to continue his fight, Trump met the party's members.
However, according to Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, things didn't exactly remain calm and cordial, especially after Cassidy attempted to explain why the vote went down the way it did.
"He [Trump] was asking why anybody would vote for the power's accident. I said, 'Is that a rhetorical question, or do you want to know?' He goes, 'I want to know,'" Cassidy revealed to the Daily Mail.
Cassidy, who, along with fellow senators Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, and Susan Collins, joined the Democrats in limiting Trump's war powers, also claimed, "I stood and said, 'You have not told the American people what’s going on. It was supposed to last four weeks; it’s lasted four months. Our original objectives have not been achieved, and I want to know what’s going on.'"
Apparently, according to Cassidy, that was not something that eased the tensions in the meeting.
'That's Not Appropriate'
Cassidy revealed, "He did not particularly care for my comments, raised his voice. I lost my temper, that's not appropriate – it's the Irish in me. I matched his tone and his volume, and it went back and forth."
Trump, who has spent years tossing insults at everyone from reporters to celebrities to even former MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene, then got personal with Cassidy, poking fun at him for his primary loss last month.
"What does President Trump say? 'Oh, you lost the election,' that sort of thing, whatever comes to mind to demean another person,” the 68-year-old claimed. While things did eventually cool down, Cassidy declared he has zero regrets when it comes to his behavior, especially after Trump warned Iran he would drop bombs on the country if they didn't play ball.
He explained, "It does not appear … that the course of this is going the way we were told. So I make no apologies for standing up to the president, trying to demand that more information be shared with the Senate and more information be shared with the American people."
Trump Seethes After Heated Meeting
"If someone tries to bully me into not asking that question, I'm not going to accept that either," he added. While Sen. Ted Cruz described the meeting as "spirited," Trump still appeared ruffled when he ran into reporters on his way out.
The 80-year-old admitted, "I don't like a few people, but that's okay, I think you know who they are." Reactions to the outburst were mixed on social media, as some applauded Cassidy for fighting back.
"Good, a few Senators standing up to him is all that's needed to rein in his authoritarian behavior. If he wants to do something rational, he can. If he wants to rule as King, rather than govern as an elected President, they can thwart him," one person said.
Another noted, "Congress is starting to do their job," and a user added, "Mean girl behavior."
Following the meeting, other senators pulled back the veil a bit on the exchange, as John Hoeven said, "We talked a lot about Iran and the need to stick together and make sure that we finish and achieve our objectives."
Sen. Thom Tillis also revealed Trump raged over the Senate’s failure to pass the SAVE America Act.
"I know there's frustration over the Save Act passage, but we simply don’t have the votes because we’re not going to nuke the filibuster..." Tillis explained.
The war in Iran has pushed many of Trump's supporters away, and the proposed deal of sending the country $300billion for reconstruction has also left a bad taste in the mouths of many.