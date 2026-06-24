'Bully' Trump Gets in Heated Fight With GOP Senator Over Iran War — As Prez Admits 'I Don't Like a Few People' After Shouting Match

After the Senate passed bipartisan legislation, with four Republicans joining the Democrats, ordering the president to either end the war with Iran or seek congressional approval to continue his fight, Trump met the party's members.

However, according to Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, things didn't exactly remain calm and cordial, especially after Cassidy attempted to explain why the vote went down the way it did.

"He [Trump] was asking why anybody would vote for the power's accident. I said, 'Is that a rhetorical question, or do you want to know?' He goes, 'I want to know,'" Cassidy revealed to the Daily Mail.

Cassidy, who, along with fellow senators Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, and Susan Collins, joined the Democrats in limiting Trump's war powers, also claimed, "I stood and said, 'You have not told the American people what’s going on. It was supposed to last four weeks; it’s lasted four months. Our original objectives have not been achieved, and I want to know what’s going on.'"

Apparently, according to Cassidy, that was not something that eased the tensions in the meeting.