Hospital Worker, 30, Accused of Cooking Human Remains Stolen From Medical Center and Abandoned Graves — After Police Discovered a Brain and Hand in His Apartment

The man is also accused of scavenging through corpses in abandoned cemeteries throughout Hungary and Slovakia.

A hospital worker has been arrested after police say he stole body parts from his jobsite , brought them to his home and allegedly ate them, RadarOnline.com can report.

The man allegedly stole the body parts from his workplace.

Police said the 30-year-old from Budapest "obsessively" collected and consumed human remains. He allegedly used his position as an orderly within the hospital to procure the body parts.

After receiving reports of bizarre behavior, cops raided his home, and were shocked by what they discovered. During a search of the man's apartment, investigators seized skulls, a complete lower leg and a hand, as well as a reconstruction of a human face prepared from facial skin.

Other bones were found stored in a suitcase, and a heart in a jar was also found.

Police are still trying to determine whether it was of human or animal origin.

The man confessed to police that he had an "irresistible obsession" with human anatomy and had repeatedly cooked and eaten the stolen body parts.