Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > crime

Hospital Worker, 30, Accused of Cooking Human Remains Stolen From Medical Center and Abandoned Graves — After Police Discovered a Brain and Hand in His Apartment

A hospital worker is accused of bringing home human remains and eating them.
Source: UNSPLASH

A hospital worker is accused of bringing home human remains and eating them.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 24 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A hospital worker has been arrested after police say he stole body parts from his jobsite, brought them to his home and allegedly ate them, RadarOnline.com can report.

The man is also accused of scavenging through corpses in abandoned cemeteries throughout Hungary and Slovakia.

Article continues below advertisement

A Shocking Discovery

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
The man allegedly stole the body parts from his workplace.
Source: UNSPLASH

The man allegedly stole the body parts from his workplace.

Police said the 30-year-old from Budapest "obsessively" collected and consumed human remains. He allegedly used his position as an orderly within the hospital to procure the body parts.

After receiving reports of bizarre behavior, cops raided his home, and were shocked by what they discovered. During a search of the man's apartment, investigators seized skulls, a complete lower leg and a hand, as well as a reconstruction of a human face prepared from facial skin.

Other bones were found stored in a suitcase, and a heart in a jar was also found.

Police are still trying to determine whether it was of human or animal origin.

The man confessed to police that he had an "irresistible obsession" with human anatomy and had repeatedly cooked and eaten the stolen body parts.

Article continues below advertisement

The Recovered Body Parts Will Be Identified

A police raid of the man's home uncovered bones and other body parts.
Source: UNSPLASH

A police raid of the man's home uncovered bones and other body parts.

In a statement, police said the man is "passionate about anatomy and pathology, and likes to dissect animals." He also allegedly spoke about his passion with friends and family and "took photos of his collection."

Police seized the man’s computer, laptops, tablets, mobile phones, SIM and data cards.

All of the recovered body parts will be examined by forensic experts for identification. The man has been detained on suspicion of illegally possessing and using human remains, but police say more charges could be coming once all of the body parts are identified.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Dahmer's Story

Jeffrey Dahmer admitting to eating his victims.
Source: Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department

Jeffrey Dahmer admitting to eating his victims.

The accusations of collecting and eating human remains are reminiscent of legendary U.S. serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who killed and dismembered seventeen men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

The convicted murderer, who was beaten to death by a fellow inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin, in 1994, claimed he would preserve the body parts of his victims and eat them.

Investigative reporter Nancy Glass was one of the few people who had access to Dahmer and was able to interview the man in 1993.

Decades later, in 2022, she detailed Dahmer's motives during an interview for the Australian radio show, Kyle and Jackie O. Glass shared that Dahmer "said he chose to eat them because he wanted them to be part of him."

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
Lorena Bobbitt made global news when she sliced off her husband's manhood in the middle of the night.

Lorena Bobbitt Cut Off Her Husband's Manhood With a Butcher Knife — Radar Revisits the Grisly Case That Made Global Headlines 33 Years Ago

A photo of Taylor Parker

Death Row Killer Complained to Mom About Life Behind Bars in Disturbing Calls — After Murdering Pregnant Woman and Stealing Her Newborn Baby Girl

Dahmer Was a 'Desperately Lonely' Man

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Dahmer was arrested and beaten to death in prison.
Source: UNSPLASH

Dahmer was arrested and beaten to death in prison.

Dahmer’s home life has been well shared as a story of trauma and grave neglect, which may have played a hand in laying the foundation for the monster he became.

Glass stated that Dahmer’s "desperately lonely" disposition stemmed back as far as when he was a newborn, when his mother, Joyce Flint, forbade anyone to touch or hold him, except to change his diaper.

The reporter noted this resulted in "bonding issues." However, when asked if she felt any empathy toward Dahmer throughout their correspondence and prison interviews, Glass emphatically replied, "No."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.