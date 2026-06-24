Hospital Worker, 30, Accused of Cooking Human Remains Stolen From Medical Center and Abandoned Graves — After Police Discovered a Brain and Hand in His Apartment
June 24 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
A hospital worker has been arrested after police say he stole body parts from his jobsite, brought them to his home and allegedly ate them, RadarOnline.com can report.
The man is also accused of scavenging through corpses in abandoned cemeteries throughout Hungary and Slovakia.
A Shocking Discovery
Police said the 30-year-old from Budapest "obsessively" collected and consumed human remains. He allegedly used his position as an orderly within the hospital to procure the body parts.
After receiving reports of bizarre behavior, cops raided his home, and were shocked by what they discovered. During a search of the man's apartment, investigators seized skulls, a complete lower leg and a hand, as well as a reconstruction of a human face prepared from facial skin.
Other bones were found stored in a suitcase, and a heart in a jar was also found.
Police are still trying to determine whether it was of human or animal origin.
The man confessed to police that he had an "irresistible obsession" with human anatomy and had repeatedly cooked and eaten the stolen body parts.
The Recovered Body Parts Will Be Identified
In a statement, police said the man is "passionate about anatomy and pathology, and likes to dissect animals." He also allegedly spoke about his passion with friends and family and "took photos of his collection."
Police seized the man’s computer, laptops, tablets, mobile phones, SIM and data cards.
All of the recovered body parts will be examined by forensic experts for identification. The man has been detained on suspicion of illegally possessing and using human remains, but police say more charges could be coming once all of the body parts are identified.
Jeffrey Dahmer's Story
The accusations of collecting and eating human remains are reminiscent of legendary U.S. serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who killed and dismembered seventeen men and boys between 1978 and 1991.
The convicted murderer, who was beaten to death by a fellow inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin, in 1994, claimed he would preserve the body parts of his victims and eat them.
Investigative reporter Nancy Glass was one of the few people who had access to Dahmer and was able to interview the man in 1993.
Decades later, in 2022, she detailed Dahmer's motives during an interview for the Australian radio show, Kyle and Jackie O. Glass shared that Dahmer "said he chose to eat them because he wanted them to be part of him."
Dahmer Was a 'Desperately Lonely' Man
Dahmer’s home life has been well shared as a story of trauma and grave neglect, which may have played a hand in laying the foundation for the monster he became.
Glass stated that Dahmer’s "desperately lonely" disposition stemmed back as far as when he was a newborn, when his mother, Joyce Flint, forbade anyone to touch or hold him, except to change his diaper.
The reporter noted this resulted in "bonding issues." However, when asked if she felt any empathy toward Dahmer throughout their correspondence and prison interviews, Glass emphatically replied, "No."