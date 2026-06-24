Lorena Bobbitt Cut Off Her Husband's Manhood With a Butcher Knife — Radar Revisits the Grisly Case That Made Global Headlines 33 Years Ago

The act made headlines across the globe and set the disgruntled woman on a course that would see her become a major advocate for domestic violence and sexual assault prevention.

Lorena Bobbitt has no regrets, RadarOnline.com can reveal, 33 years after the abused wife chopped off her husband's manhood with a butcher knife, ran from their home, and chucked the appendage out her car window.

Lorena and John fell in love and married on June 18, 1989. But before long, the now 56-year-old said their relationship turned violent, and she had accused him of raping and abusing her for years.

The fighting culminated late at night on June 23, 1993, at their home in Manassas, Virginia. Lorena stated in a court hearing that, after coming home that evening, her husband raped her.

After he went to sleep, she got out of bed and went to the kitchen for a drink of water. She then grabbed an eight-inch Ginsu carving knife on the kitchen counter, returned to their bedroom, pulled back the bed sheets, and sliced off his p---s.

"As the whole world knows, I cut his p---s off," she stated bluntly in a 2024 documentary. "There's no way for me to candy-coat it. I just said it, because that’s what happened."