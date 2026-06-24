Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 19, Torched After Referring to White House as 'My House' — 'This Should Enrage Every American'

Kai continued to the Oval Office, showing off the Resolute Desk and the president's collection of Sharpies in a gold tray atop it. She even pointed out the president's infamous red "Diet Coke button" while comfortably sitting in his chair.

"It's funny. I actually know my way pretty well around this place. It's not like I've been here for a few years," the recent high school graduate noted as someone off camera asked, "How old were you when you first came?"

"That was 2017, and it's almost 2027," Kai replied, referring to when her grandfather began his first term as president.

While breezing through the Rose Garden, the University of Miami golf recruit continued to show how at home she felt.

"This is my friend Alexander Hamilton. What a chiller. Over here, we have Benjamin Franklin, who's also my dear friend. Old boy Benji. We call him Benji," she said of the historic statues in the garden.