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Home > News > Kai Trump

Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 19, Torched After Referring to White House as 'My House' — 'This Should Enrage Every American'

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Source: @kaitrump/Instagram; MEGA

Kai Trump got dragged for calling the White House 'My house.'

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June 24 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump got roasted on social media after she referred to the White House as her residence in a new YouTube vlog, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While entering the nation's most famous address to give a tour, Donald Trump's 19-year-old granddaughter crowed, "All right, guys, welcome into my house," prompting critics to point out that the home belongs to the American people, not her famous family.

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Kai Trump Proves She Feels Right at Home in the White House

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Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump called the White House 'My house' as she entered the building.

While taking her 1.5 million YouTube subscribers on a tour, she entered the main entrance of the White House, pointing at a portrait and stating, "We got my best friend, George Washington. We're real tight."

Continuing to show her familiarity, Kai pointed to the floor of one White House hallway and reminisced, "I used to play soccer in these halls."

She went on to give tours of the red room and blue room, and even breezed past the main foyer painting her grandfather had done, depicting the immediate aftermath of his July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, when he got up and yelled with a fist in the air, "fight, fight, fight."

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Kai Trump Gives Fans a Behind the Scenes Look at the White House

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump gave an Oval Office tour and sat at the president's Resolute Desk

Kai continued to the Oval Office, showing off the Resolute Desk and the president's collection of Sharpies in a gold tray atop it. She even pointed out the president's infamous red "Diet Coke button" while comfortably sitting in his chair.

"It's funny. I actually know my way pretty well around this place. It's not like I've been here for a few years," the recent high school graduate noted as someone off camera asked, "How old were you when you first came?"

"That was 2017, and it's almost 2027," Kai replied, referring to when her grandfather began his first term as president.

While breezing through the Rose Garden, the University of Miami golf recruit continued to show how at home she felt.

"This is my friend Alexander Hamilton. What a chiller. Over here, we have Benjamin Franklin, who's also my dear friend. Old boy Benji. We call him Benji," she said of the historic statues in the garden.

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'It's Not Your House. It's Ours'

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump gave a tour of the statues in the White House Rose Garden.

Critics on X erupted over Kai feeling so at home in the White House.

"This should enrage every American. The scale of waste, fraud, entitlement, nepotism, corruption, theft, and all the rest is wild," one person sneered about the video. '

"So this is how spoiled I've been the last decade," a second user snarked about Kai.

"It's not YOUR house. It's Ours," a third person commented. "These f------ act like it is THEIR personal property, and it is disgusting," a fourth user jeered.

"This isn't her home," a fifth person noted of Kai's claim.

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Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. was also torched for calling the White House his 'dad's house.'

Kai's dad, Donald Trump Jr., was similarly dragged when he made a comment in May about having a "Sleepover at dad's house," in a post showing him getting off Marine One on the South Lawn with his father and walking towards the White House.

He, too, was reminded that the home isn't a Trump property, getting hit with comments such as "That’s not your dad’s house, that’s OUR house, b----."

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