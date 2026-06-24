Bunnie XO's Adult Entertainment Comeback Dreams 'Helped End' Marriage to Jelly Roll After 10 Years

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's split was largely career based, specifically her adult entertainment career, according to sources. The couple filed for divorce in mid-June after nearly 10 years of marriage. Sources described the decision as "mutual," but RadarOnline.com has learned she may have inadvertently caused a bit of "tension" in their relationship with her career.

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Bunnie XO Ponders Adult Entertainment Return

Source: MEGA Bunnie XO was 'considering a return' to the adult entertainment industry, according to a source.

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The 46-year-old left behind her career path in 2023, while her 41-year-old husband's musical journey was in full swing. Instead, she opted to dabble in podcasting. However, a source told Rob Shuter, “Bunnie started seriously considering a return, and that created real tension. She wasn’t talking about her past anymore. She was talking about her future.” Bunnie's departure from the industry wasn't one out of shame, her friends claimed. Instead, she was thankful for the independence it gave her both in image and financially.

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Jelly Roll Holds No Judgement

Source: MEGA A source claimed Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO had a 'compatibility' issue.

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Jelly Roll, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, was totally aware of Bunnie's past. After all, they married in 2016, long before she made the decision to move on from adult entertainment. "Nobody was judging anyone," a source said. However, with his country career on the climb, their lives reportedly just weren't quite clicking anymore. The source added, “The issue wasn’t morality. The issue was compatibility. They stopped seeing the same picture when they looked ahead.”

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Relationship Tattered From an Affair

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll once confessed to cheating on his wife.

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Jelly Roll and Bunnie's relationship has been tested before, especially after the musician cheated on her. In 2018, the couple briefly split after he had an affair, which he called "one of the worst moments" of his life. On Taste Of Country Nights podcast, the singer admitted, "It was the first time that I was like, 'I really can't get this right at all. I know I'm in love with this woman.' It just really, really, really blew me back." The couple subsequently put in a lot of work to repair the rift. During the 2022 interview, Jelly Roll claimed their relationship was stronger than ever. The country star said, "I wish our story would've went in the way that it never had an affair. I am in no way glad it happened. But man, I am proud of who we are today. You know what I mean? I truly am."

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Couple Experienced Intimacy Issues

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Source: MEGA The duo admitted that they struggled in bed after Jelly Roll's weight loss.