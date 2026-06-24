Bunnie XO's Adult Entertainment Comeback Dreams 'Helped End' Marriage to Jelly Roll After 10 Years
June 24 2026, Published 5:35 p.m. ET
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's split was largely career based, specifically her adult entertainment career, according to sources.
The couple filed for divorce in mid-June after nearly 10 years of marriage. Sources described the decision as "mutual," but RadarOnline.com has learned she may have inadvertently caused a bit of "tension" in their relationship with her career.
Bunnie XO Ponders Adult Entertainment Return
The 46-year-old left behind her career path in 2023, while her 41-year-old husband's musical journey was in full swing. Instead, she opted to dabble in podcasting.
However, a source told Rob Shuter, “Bunnie started seriously considering a return, and that created real tension. She wasn’t talking about her past anymore. She was talking about her future.”
Bunnie's departure from the industry wasn't one out of shame, her friends claimed. Instead, she was thankful for the independence it gave her both in image and financially.
Jelly Roll Holds No Judgement
Jelly Roll, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, was totally aware of Bunnie's past. After all, they married in 2016, long before she made the decision to move on from adult entertainment.
"Nobody was judging anyone," a source said.
However, with his country career on the climb, their lives reportedly just weren't quite clicking anymore.
The source added, “The issue wasn’t morality. The issue was compatibility. They stopped seeing the same picture when they looked ahead.”
Relationship Tattered From an Affair
Jelly Roll and Bunnie's relationship has been tested before, especially after the musician cheated on her. In 2018, the couple briefly split after he had an affair, which he called "one of the worst moments" of his life.
On Taste Of Country Nights podcast, the singer admitted, "It was the first time that I was like, 'I really can't get this right at all. I know I'm in love with this woman.' It just really, really, really blew me back."
The couple subsequently put in a lot of work to repair the rift. During the 2022 interview, Jelly Roll claimed their relationship was stronger than ever.
The country star said, "I wish our story would've went in the way that it never had an affair. I am in no way glad it happened. But man, I am proud of who we are today. You know what I mean? I truly am."
Couple Experienced Intimacy Issues
The pair also worked through intimacy issues in recent years.
When Jelly Roll went through a massive weight transformation, he admitted it wasn't the easiest on the pair's life in bed. He admitted it "can be tricky" to get intimate after such a drastic body change.
A source familiar with the couple's comments previously told Radar, "They're being unusually open about something a lot of couples experience but rarely talk about. The reality is that such a dramatic transformation doesn't just change how you look – it affects confidence, chemistry and even physical connection."
Bunnie herself said, "When it comes to s--, slowing down after weight loss and Ozempic can be tricky."
"Big body changes mess with your head and hormones," she explained. "Add a medication that blunts appetite and it's not shocking libido dips too. It's likely an adjustment period, not a permanent shift."