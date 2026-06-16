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Jelly Roll Split Shock: Singer Files for Divorce from Wife Bunnie XO After Nearly 10 Years of Marriage

picture Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have announced their shock split after nearly ten years of marriage.

June 16 2026, Published 8:18 a.m. ET

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Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from wife Bunnie XO after nearly 10 years of marriage.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the country singer made the filing last month in Tennessee.

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10 Year Anniversary In August

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picture Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO were due to celebrate a decade of marriage in August.

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The couple's decision to split was "mutual" according to TMZ, having last being pictured publicly in Las Vegas back in February.

They were due to celebrate a decade of marriage this August.

Jelly Roll, 41, and Bunnie, 46, first crossed paths in 2015 and became friends due to her being in a relationship at the time.

However, following her breakup, the podcaster and Jelly Roll sparked up a romance.

The following year, the pair tied the knot at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

"We hit it off. She said she fell in love with the saddest eyes in the room," the country singer previously recalled on how they first met on the radio show Taste Of Country Nights in 2022.

"I'm not going to act like I shot my shot. She kind of shot hers. We had mutual friends," Jelly Roll continued.

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Battled Back From Cheating Storm

picture Jelly Roll and Bunny XO
Source: MEGA

The pair briefly split after Jelly had an affair, but they worked through differences.

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Both he and Bunnie briefly split in 2018 after the musician had an affair and admitted that cheating on his wife had been "one of the worst moments" of his life.

The singer continued: "Because it was the first time that I was like, 'I really can't get this right at all. I know I'm in love with this woman.' It just really, really, really blew me back."

He explained that he "did a lot of work to repair" his relationship with Bunny and added that the "repair has been special."

"We are stronger than we could have ever been," Jelly Roll told the podcast host at the time. "I wish our story would've went in the way that it never had an affair.

"I am in no way glad it happened. But man, I am proud of who we are today. You know what I mean? I truly am."

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Weight-Loss Impacted Intimacy

picture Jelly Roll
Source: MEGA

Jelly's lifestyle overhaul impacted their relationship after he lost 300 pounds.

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Back in 2023, the couple exchanged vows once again in Las Vegas at the same chapel they initially said "I do" in 2016.

Their shock split comes nearly two months after the pair laid bare the unexpected impact of his dramatic weight loss on their s-- life, revealing intimacy "can be tricky" after such a major transformation.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, rapper Jelly, whose real name is Jason DeFord, has undergone a significant physical change after losing around 300 pounds since beginning his health journey in 2022.

The couple addressed the issue during a fan Q&A session, offering insight into how weight loss, body image and hormonal shifts can influence their romps.

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picture Bunny XO
Source: MEGA

Bunny claimed Jelly's lipido 'dipped' after losing weight.

A source familiar with the couple's comments told us: "They're being unusually open about something a lot of couples experience but rarely talk about. The reality is that such a dramatic transformation doesn't just change how you look – it affects confidence, chemistry and even physical connection."

The insider added fans have responded strongly to the honesty, particularly those navigating similar experiences.

Bunnie said: "When it comes to s--, slowing down after weight loss and Ozempic can be tricky.

"Big body changes mess with your head and hormones. Add a medication that blunts appetite and it's not shocking libido dips too. It's likely an adjustment period, not a permanent shift."

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