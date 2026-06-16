Jelly Roll Split Shock: Singer Files for Divorce from Wife Bunnie XO After Nearly 10 Years of Marriage

The couple's decision to split was "mutual" according to TMZ, having last being pictured publicly in Las Vegas back in February.

They were due to celebrate a decade of marriage this August.

Jelly Roll, 41, and Bunnie, 46, first crossed paths in 2015 and became friends due to her being in a relationship at the time.

However, following her breakup, the podcaster and Jelly Roll sparked up a romance.

The following year, the pair tied the knot at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

"We hit it off. She said she fell in love with the saddest eyes in the room," the country singer previously recalled on how they first met on the radio show Taste Of Country Nights in 2022.

"I'm not going to act like I shot my shot. She kind of shot hers. We had mutual friends," Jelly Roll continued.