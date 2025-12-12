Jelly Roll's Bone-Chilling Death Confession — Slimmed Down Country Singer Felt Himself 'Dying' When He Weighed Over 500 Pounds

Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, delved into his body transformation as a guest on the Joe Rogan Experience.

The hitmaker, who turned 41 on December 4, revealed he first really took his weight loss seriously two years ago, at age 39, because, "I knew my next one was 40… I don't think I've ever met a 500-pound 40-year-old."

The Son of a Sinner singer, who has had multiple heart scares, said he felt like he had already "cheated the game."

"I was like, 'Man, I should really start trying to figure this out,' he told host Rogan. "I could feel myself dying, Joe."