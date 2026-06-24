EXCLUSIVE: Inside Farrah Fawcett's Secret 11-Year Romance With College Ex-Boyfriend Before Cancer Death — And Shocking Amount She Left Him in Her Will
June 24 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Farrah Fawcett was entangled in a secret, 11-year love affair with her college ex-boyfriend in the years leading up to her death.
Ahead of the 17th anniversary of the famed actress and model's tragic passing following her battle with cancer, RadarOnline.com revisits her relationship with Greg Lott.
How Did Farrah Fawcett and Greg Lott Meet?
In a resurfaced interview, Lott called the blonde bombshell his "best friend" and "inspiration" as he gushed they were "blind, crazy in love" once upon a time.
They first met while attending the University of Texas in the 1960s, long before Fawcett became a household name.
"I first set eyes on her in the garden of the house she shared with a bunch of other girls, and she just blew all the others away," Lott recalled. "She was the most stunning creature I’d ever seen. She was flawless."
Farrah Fawcett's Relationships After Split From Greg Lott
However, their relationship came to a screeching halt in 1968 when Fawcett made the decision to leave school and move to Hollywood to chase her dreams of being a star.
Lott's life took a harsh downward turn. He self-medicated with "booze, broads, brawling and drugs," and even went to prison for drug trafficking.
Meanwhile, Fawcett went on to become internationally famous.
In 1973, she married The Six Million Dollar Man star Lee Majors, and in 1976, she starred in Charlie's Angels. By 1979, she had split from Majors, and eventually sparked a long-term romance with Ryan O'Neal.
They welcomed a son together, Redmond, but never married.
Still, after years of ups and downs, O'Neal and Fawcett ended their rocky relationship in 1997.
Farrah Fawcett and Greg Lott Reconnect
However, according to Lott, he wasn't able to stop thinking about her after all those years.
"She was always in my head," he said.
Lott finally reconnected with the actress in the late '90s through phone calls, initially "itty-bitty" conversations that "started getting longer and longer," according to his wife, Sue Duncan.
In fact, it was Duncan who initially encouraged him to reach out to her – though not to have an affair.
When Lott and Fawcett finally met up again in person, he claimed, "She walked into the room, and the electricity was there between us."
While Lott was head over heels, Duncan claimed that her husband left their home "without a word" to her.
Farrah Fawcett's Final Gift to Greg Lott
Some of Fawcett and Lott's relationship was documented in love letters.
One message from the Logan's Run actress read: "How sweet that we have been given the chance to grow up, grow wiser, and, I guess, older together."
Another letter said: "Thank you for making it special. No stressure [stress and pressure]. Great food, great weather, great s--."
Sadly, in 2006, the Charlie's Angels alum was diagnosed with cancer. During that time, she reportedly turned to O'Neal for support, but kept in contact with Lott.
The last time he spoke to Fawcett was in April 2009, mere months before she passed away. As a final gift, the actress left Lott $100,000 in her will.