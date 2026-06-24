EXCLUSIVE: Inside Farrah Fawcett's Secret 11-Year Romance With College Ex-Boyfriend Before Cancer Death — And Shocking Amount She Left Him in Her Will

However, their relationship came to a screeching halt in 1968 when Fawcett made the decision to leave school and move to Hollywood to chase her dreams of being a star.

Lott's life took a harsh downward turn. He self-medicated with "booze, broads, brawling and drugs," and even went to prison for drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, Fawcett went on to become internationally famous.

In 1973, she married The Six Million Dollar Man star Lee Majors, and in 1976, she starred in Charlie's Angels. By 1979, she had split from Majors, and eventually sparked a long-term romance with Ryan O'Neal.

They welcomed a son together, Redmond, but never married.

Still, after years of ups and downs, O'Neal and Fawcett ended their rocky relationship in 1997.