ABC Execs Thought Farrah Fawcett's 'Charlie's Angels' Was the 'Worst Idea' They'd Ever Heard — Before Hit Show Sparked Iconic Franchise

Fawcett, who passed away following a battle with cancer in 2009, once told The Dallas Times Herald that she ultimately chose to leave Charlie's Angels because she felt "creatively stifled."

“I think what has bothered me the most was all of the merchandising,” she added at the time. “Things over which I had no control: the bedsheets and things like that. I didn’t like any of that, but there wasn’t much that could be done about it.”

She also told told the Washington Post. that she had different ideas for directions for her character to go.

"I want them to start showing she's had some hard knocks, too, and cries, and is sad," she explained. "Who's gonna care about her if all she does is say, 'Ooo! This week I get to play the hooker?'"

Fawcett also pointed out that much of the draw to the show was the actresses' bodies, per the New York Times.

"When the show got to be No. 3, I figured it was our acting," she once said. "When it got to be No. 1, I decided it could only be because none of us wears a bra."