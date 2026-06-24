'Something is Wrong': Fox News' Sean Hannity's Appearance Sparks Concern as Viewers Claim He Looks 'Puffy and Bloated'
June 24 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Sean Hannity's appearance has sparked concern, RadarOnline.com can reveal, with many critics claiming the Fox News personality is looking "puffy and bloated" these days.
While the 64-year-old was busy going off on Tuesday's Democratic primaries, after all of Mayor Mamdani's backed candidates swept the primaries, most people on social media were more focused on his looks.
What's Wrong With Sean Hannity?
"I haven't seen Hannity in years; time has been unkind to his face," one person reacted, referring to Hannity's face, which appeared swollen during the airing of the latest episode of his self-titled show.
Another quipped, "... He looks like he's melting. How come every influential conservative eventually starts to look like their flesh is bloating and sloughing off their bodies?"
"Hannity looks terrible. Is he ill or something?" a user asked, and a commentator added, "I haven't seen any videos of Hannity for a while, and he looks & sounds terrible. He looks really unhealthy and is having trouble saying his words..."
Another person joked, "Hannity's face is swollen! Did he swallow two tires?"
Hours after his concerning appearance, Hannity took to X to explain things, as he wrote, "Thanks to everyone who has checked in. I've already addressed this several times on my radio show, but while training, I developed a painful pinched nerve in my neck. My doctor put me on prednisone to reduce the inflammation, and while it’s helping, it led to laryngitis and some puffiness, which is normal for this medication."
He added, "I'm fine, recovering well, and still training, but apparently, a few weeks of prednisone has generated more social media commentary than 30 years of ratings success. I appreciate all the concern and well-wishes, including from members of the left-wing media. Sorry to disappoint them, but a pinched nerve, a raspy voice, and a puffy face aren't taking me out anytime soon."
Sean Hannity's 'Egomaniac' Drama
Hannity's appearance has been turning heads lately, but not for the best reasons. Last month, the conservative star was commenting on President Trump's visit to China, but once again, it was his "bloated" face catching all the flak.
During the broadcast at the time, Hannity's skin appeared more wrinkled than usual, as one person asked, "Did he have a buccal fat replacement?" Another claimed the anchor appeared to look like he was "ready for a casket."
Hannity was able to snag an interview with Trump about his China visit, this after one of his colleagues had previously claimed he treated the Oval Office like his personal residence. According to Jeanine Pirro, Hannity used the president's bathroom, claims that were revealed in several private text messages that were leaked during Smartmatic's legal fight with the conservative network.
In one message, from October 27, 2020, Pirro complained about Hannity, branding him an "egomaniac."
Sean Hannity's Plea to President Trump
According to Pirro, Hannity "[stormed] in like he owns the place, throws his papers on the Pres desk and says, you don't mind if I use your private bathroom, and walks into bathroom within Oval and uses it. Looks at me and says, I got to talk to him … It's all abt him, period. No one else matters."
Hannity also did not come out looking too grand, after it was said he begged Trump to stop calling out the Murdoch family, who are behind Fox Corporation, after patriarch Rupert and Fox News agreed to pay nearly $800million in the Dominion Voting System defamation case.
"Why is Rupert Murdoch throwing his anchors under the table..." Trump raged at the time, and added, "If Rupert Murdoch honestly believes that the Presidential Election of 2020, despite MASSIVE amounts of proof to the contrary, was not Rigged & Stollen, then he & his group of MAGA Hating Globalist RINOS should get out of the News Business as soon as possible..."
According to Axios journalist Alex Isenstadt's book, Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power, Hannity apparently stepped in.
"Please do not hit Fox, do not hit the Murdoch family. Just please, for the love of God, please don’t do it," Hannity allegedly begged Trump, according to the book.
He is said to have added, "Mr. President, I’m trying to help you out here with the Fox people here. But you're not making it easy for me by going after the Murdochs. You're not helping me..."