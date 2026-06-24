'Something is Wrong': Fox News' Sean Hannity's Appearance Sparks Concern as Viewers Claim He Looks 'Puffy and Bloated'

According to Pirro, Hannity "[stormed] in like he owns the place, throws his papers on the Pres desk and says, you don't mind if I use your private bathroom, and walks into bathroom within Oval and uses it. Looks at me and says, I got to talk to him … It's all abt him, period. No one else matters."

Hannity also did not come out looking too grand, after it was said he begged Trump to stop calling out the Murdoch family, who are behind Fox Corporation, after patriarch Rupert and Fox News agreed to pay nearly $800million in the Dominion Voting System defamation case.

"Why is Rupert Murdoch throwing his anchors under the table..." Trump raged at the time, and added, "If Rupert Murdoch honestly believes that the Presidential Election of 2020, despite MASSIVE amounts of proof to the contrary, was not Rigged & Stollen, then he & his group of MAGA Hating Globalist RINOS should get out of the News Business as soon as possible..."

According to Axios journalist Alex Isenstadt's book, Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power, Hannity apparently stepped in.