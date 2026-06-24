Death Row Killer Complained to Mom About Life Behind Bars in Disturbing Calls — After Murdering Pregnant Woman and Stealing Her Newborn Baby Girl

Taylor Parker detailed her life behind bars after stabbing a woman to death and stealing her baby in an effort to fake her own pregnancy. The convicted killer, 33, sits on death row where she isn't completely cut off from contact with the outside world. Before her trial, Parker called her mother, Shona Prior, from Bowie County Jail, complaining about the inmate lifestyle. In fact, she even dismissed her horrific crimes as just "one horrible thing," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Parker Gripes Over 24 Hour Lighting

Source: NETFLIX Parker's shocking story was chronicled in a Netflix doc.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Parker, life behind bars hasn't been spectacular, especially when it comes to the lighting. She griped the lights in her cell were kept on 24 hours a day. Her mother worried about a medical diagnosis – her hemiplegic migraines. Prior told Parker, "If those f---ing lights trigger a migraine episode, the d--n jail is going to have more problems than they have right now with you." "I mean, they cannot facilitate you. And maybe, just maybe, you should hold your eyes open just as long as you can so it will trigger another episode," she continued. "But I’m just saying it’s a matter of time before that comes back. And they can’t… they’re not equipped to facilitate an individual in that kind of condition, the condition that you used to be in." Parker further admits a psychiatrist offered her a sleep aid to help with "depression" and "night terrors."

Article continues below advertisement

Parker Minimizes Crime in Chilling Phone Calls to Mom

Source: idabel Police Department Parker spoke with her mother on the phone from prison.

Article continues below advertisement

Parker killed then 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock on Oct. 9, 2020, by stabbing her more than 100 times and crushing her skull with a hammer at her Texas home. At the time, the victim was pregnant, and Parker removed the baby from her body with a scalpel. Simmons-Hancock died in front of her three-year-old daughter while Parker went on the run with the newborn. Ultimately, Parker was arrested while she drove the baby, who had sadly died, to a hospital in Oklahoma. According to Parker, once she was taken into custody, the police were out to get her – a claim her mother was quick to push back on.

Article continues below advertisement

According to recordings from 2021 and 2022 obtained by the US Sun, her mother even directly asked her if she was psychologically stable. Parker replied, "Mom, they would charge me with s---ing on a fly right now if they could, literally, that's what it comes down to." She went on to insist the authorities were hoping to pile up charges, discussing another inmate in prison for an unrelated incident. "I mean, there's another girl that's here, and they literally just threw some bogus bulls--- on her just because they could, just because it makes them look better," she said. Parker also admitted she did something wrong, but didn't believe the prosecutors' plans were fair. She said, "I mean, it's like [you do] one horrible thing, they'll do anything and whatever. I mean, that's just what it comes down to. They don't give a s---."

Article continues below advertisement

Her mother wasn't allowing Parker to dodge responsibility, though. "Well, Taylor, you know, I understand what you're saying, but I don't think you're thinking about that like you should be thinking about that," Prior replied. "I mean it's not just you do one horrible thing and they try to throw the book at you." Further, Prior expressed hope Parker's attorney would put her through a psychological evaluation "because something is not right there."

Article continues below advertisement

Shona Prior Strategizes Parker's Defense

Source: NETFLIX Her mother offered some sympathy but stood firm.

Article continues below advertisement

While her mother did push back against Parker's claims, Prior didn't completely discard her daughter. In fact, she helped strategized a defense plan, including whether to pretty her up for trial. In another phone call, the pair discussed whether Parker would be allowed to wear makeup at court. Her mother argued that prosecutors hoped she'd look like a "homeless criminal." "They’re not wanting you to look like a human because that would be beneficial to you and detrimental to them," she said. While Parker seemed keen to wear makeup, Prior thought if the court prevented her from doing so, they could argue discrimination. Prior said, "So, the thing about it is if they try to discriminate you as a person, that will work in your favor in the long run because they're not giving you a fair chance."

Article continues below advertisement

Parker Complains Over Child Custody Problems

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: idabel Police Department/Oklahoma State Bureau of investigation Parker was blocked from seeing her children.

Article continues below advertisement

Parker was also barred from seeing her children by her ex-husband and mother. Prior assumed the guardian role for Parker's daughter, while her ex-husband took guardianship of their daughter. The convicted killer admitted the block "really upsets" her. In response, Prior held firm about accepting consequence while also acknowledging it was likely painful for her daughter. "I'm sure it does," Prior sympathized. "But you know what? I hate to say this, but if you'd have been thinking about the children that you had on earth, you might not be in the situation you're in." "But, I mean, that's what's done is done," she added. "And you have to go forward and deal with the consequences as best you can. You're not the only one dealing with them. We're all dealing with them."