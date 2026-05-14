Fox News Host Sean Hannity Stuns Viewers With Drastically Different and 'Bloated' Appearance in China — 'Looks Like He's Ready For a Casket'
May 14 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Sean Hannity has left his viewers stunned, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after he appeared "bloated" while reporting on President Trump's China trip.
The Fox News personality will conduct one interview with Trump following the president's US-China summit; however, in the lead-up to the sit-down, Hannity has been appearing on the network, and viewers can't get over how drastically different he looks.
'The Caked-Up Makeup is Unreal'
In new clips of Hannity from China, the anchor's skin appeared more wrinkled than usual, and he also seemed tired while broadcasting. The look was shockingly different when compared to the 64-year-old speaking from the Fox News studio in New York.
During these appearances, Hannity's skin appeared stretched and smoother. The vast difference was enough for viewers to call out Hannity on X, as one person quipped, "Sean must have eaten a lot of that Air Force One stir-fried beef," referring to Hannity's bloated look.
Another person asked, "Did he have a buccal fat replacement?" and one user claimed, "His studio clearly does a lot of editing to make him look younger and skinnier than he actually is."
A commentator raged, "Whoa. Makeup is doing some heavy lifting for him," and a person said, "God, the caked-on makeup is unreal. Looks like he’s ready for a casket."
Donald Trump's China Visit
Trump is currently in China to discuss the trade relationship between the two countries. The president recently said he would ask China's president, Xi Jinping, to "open up" China's economy to major tech companies.
During Trump's interview with Hannity, set to air on Thursday, May 14, the 79-year-old claimed Xi committed to helping America with the war in Iran, and also agreed to buy U.S. soybeans, liquified natural gas, and other energy.
Trump claimed China's president is also set to purchase 200 Boeing 737 jets.
The White House also released a statement, revealing both sides had "agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy."
Sean Hannity's Ego on Display
The statement continued, "President Xi also made clear China’s opposition to the militarization of the Strait and any effort to charge a toll for its use, and he expressed interest in purchasing more American oil to reduce China’s dependence on the Strait in the future.
"Both countries agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon."
As for Hannity, he has continued to reel in big interviews with Trump, despite one of his colleagues claiming he had no problem treating the Oval Office like his personal residence.
Jeanine Pirro even claimed Hannity used Trump's bathroom, claims that were exposed in a bunch of private text messages that were leaked during Smartmatic's legal fight with the conservative network.
In one message, from October 27, 2020, Pirro complained about Hannity, branding him an "egomanic."
According to Pirro, Hannity "[stormed] in like he owns the place, throws his papers on the Pres desk and says, you don't mind if I use your private bathroom, and walks into bathroom within Oval and uses it. Looks at me and says, I got to talk to him … It's all abt him, period. No one else matters."