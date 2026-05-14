Fox News Host Sean Hannity Stuns Viewers With Drastically Different and 'Bloated' Appearance in China — 'Looks Like He's Ready For a Casket'

In new clips of Hannity from China, the anchor's skin appeared more wrinkled than usual, and he also seemed tired while broadcasting. The look was shockingly different when compared to the 64-year-old speaking from the Fox News studio in New York.

During these appearances, Hannity's skin appeared stretched and smoother. The vast difference was enough for viewers to call out Hannity on X, as one person quipped, "Sean must have eaten a lot of that Air Force One stir-fried beef," referring to Hannity's bloated look.

Another person asked, "Did he have a buccal fat replacement?" and one user claimed, "His studio clearly does a lot of editing to make him look younger and skinnier than he actually is."

A commentator raged, "Whoa. Makeup is doing some heavy lifting for him," and a person said, "God, the caked-on makeup is unreal. Looks like he’s ready for a casket."