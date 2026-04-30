Cameron Diaz Reveals Why She Vanished From Hollywood As She Makes Movie Comeback

"When she came on the screen for her camera test or something, we're all back there like, 'Whoa, we're making a real movie.' My first movie [I directed] was like bunch of skaters and my second movie was me and my therapist, you know, so this was like real deal."

And it was a big deal, too. Once one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, the 53-year-old famously retired from acting in 2014 and has only recently returned to the biz.

Her decade off gave her "peace," she's said, and allowed her to get to know herself outside the bubble of stardom.

"I had handed off all these parts of my life to all these other people," she said, adding, "I basically had to take it back and take responsibility for my own life. That's my job."