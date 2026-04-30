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Home > Exclusives > Cameron Diaz
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Cameron Diaz Reveals Why She Vanished From Hollywood As She Makes Movie Comeback

cameron diaz reveals hollywood exit movie comeback
Source: MEGA

Cameron Diaz reveals why she left Hollywood as she prepares for a movie comeback.

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April 30 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Jonah Hill's prayers were answered when Cameron Diaz signed on to star in his new film, Outcome, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Cameron is an actual angel that fell from heaven, and she is not only, like, an iconic classic movie star," the actor-director, 42, gushed to Extra at the New York City premiere on April 6.

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Hollywood Icon Makes Long-Awaited Comeback

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Jonah Hill praised Cameron Diaz at the 'Outcome' premiere, calling her presence a turning point for the film.
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Jonah Hill praised Cameron Diaz at the 'Outcome' premiere, calling her presence a turning point for the film.

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"When she came on the screen for her camera test or something, we're all back there like, 'Whoa, we're making a real movie.' My first movie [I directed] was like bunch of skaters and my second movie was me and my therapist, you know, so this was like real deal."

And it was a big deal, too. Once one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, the 53-year-old famously retired from acting in 2014 and has only recently returned to the biz.

Her decade off gave her "peace," she's said, and allowed her to get to know herself outside the bubble of stardom.

"I had handed off all these parts of my life to all these other people," she said, adding, "I basically had to take it back and take responsibility for my own life. That's my job."

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Taking 10

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On 'The Graham Norton Show,' Diaz said her 10-year acting break was 'the best 10 years' of her life.
Source: LISA OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

On 'The Graham Norton Show,' Diaz said her 10-year acting break was 'the best 10 years' of her life.

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That job was a good fit, it turns out.

"Oh my God, I loved it. It was the best 10 years of my life," the San Diego, Calif., native gushed while promoting her 2025 Netflix film Back in Action on The Graham Norton Show. "I was just free to say, 'I'm a mom, I'm a wife, I'm living my life.'"

After marrying Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden in 2015, they welcomed two children, daughter Raddix, 6, and son Cardinal, 2.

"Cameron wasn't looking to turn her nose up at Hollywood when she took that extended break," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"She needed to focus on family first, but it also gave her a chance to step away from the constant grind and pressure that goes with being an A-list actress."

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From Movie Star to Devoted Mom

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After starring with Jim Carrey in 'The Mask,' Diaz rose to fame with hits like 'Charlie's Angels.'
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

After starring with Jim Carrey in 'The Mask,' Diaz rose to fame with hits like 'Charlie's Angels.'

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After all, she was just 21 years old when she got her start alongside Jim Carrey in 1994's The Mask, and she quickly became a box office powerhouse with hits like My Best Friend's Wedding, There's Something About Mary, Charlie's Angels and Vanilla Sky.

Motherhood offered her a new role – one she embraced.

"She's a total perfectionist who throws her heart and soul into everything she does, so once Raddix came along, she had to be her priority," said the source.

"Cameron totally dedicated herself to family, which improved her and Benji's marriage enormously and gave her time to clear her head and appreciate the world outside of acting."

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Going Off-Script

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Diaz launched Avaline and authored 'The Body Book' during her hiatus from acting.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Diaz launched Avaline and authored 'The Body Book' during her hiatus from acting.

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The former model found other ways to express herself, too.

She expanded her professional empire, founding the organic wine brand Avaline and writing two health books, New York Times bestseller The Body Book and its follow-up, The Longevity Book.

"She got to take on new, creative challenges that felt a lot more grown-up and worthwhile, in many ways, than her acting career," said RadarOnline.com's source. "She's very proud of herself for branching out."

Now that Diaz is back in front of the cameras, she's embracing this exciting new chapter in her movie career.

In addition to starring in Outcome, she will reprise her role as Princess Fiona in the upcoming Shrek 5.

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Cameron Diaz Returns on Her Terms

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Following her return, Diaz is set to reprise Princess Fiona in 'Shrek 5.'
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Following her return, Diaz is set to reprise Princess Fiona in 'Shrek 5.'

She also recently finished filming the action-comedy Bad Day and has been cast opposite Stephen Merchant in an untitled romantic comedy. "In the earlier stages of her career she'd throw herself into acting like it was the be-all and end-all.

These days, though, Diaz manages her time a lot better and doesn't sweat the small stuff or overthink her role," said the source.

"She feels so privileged to be in a position where she can do it all on her terms and work with people she truly likes and respects, and vice versa," continued the source.

"The fact it's part of her life and not totally defining her is what ultimately counts the most."

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