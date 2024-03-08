Farrah Fawcett's Friend Outraged Ryan O'Neal 'Got What He Wanted' by Being Buried Next to Late 'Charlie's Angels' Star
A friend of the late Farrah Fawcett said it's an outrage that her longtime lover Ryan O'Neal was buried alongside her in Los Angeles as the pop culture icon had always wished to be cremated with her ashes sent back to Texas, he tells RadarOnline.com exclusively in a statement.
Craig Nevius, Fawcett's pal as well as executive producer of the 2005 reality show, Chasing Farrah, and 2009 documentary, Farrah's Story, revealed that O'Neal's name was added to the star's tombstone at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park & Mortuary over the weekend.
Nevius explained it was upsetting for him considering that O'Neal and Fawcett were never married and the actor had once informed Oprah Winfrey they never discussed "the end" or what things might bring. "We didn't talk about a will or where she should be buried," the Love Story star shared with the media mogul back in 2010.
"Ryan got what he wanted. He and Farrah are now co-stars in eternity," Nevius told RadarOnline.com. "This is the ultimate act of celebrity entitlement and narcissism."
"Truly disgusting. Even more disgusting than Ryan saying that he would marry Farrah on her deathbed even if he had to nod her head for her," her friend added.
Fawcett died in June 2009 at 62 and O'Neal carried an enormous amount of grief with him, reported OK! Magazine.
The Charlie's Angels star and O'Neal shared one child together — son Redmond — who was born in Jan. 1985. Throughout his life, he struggled with drug addiction and has been in trouble with the law.
Redmond previously told RadarOnline that it was "not drugs that have been a problem, it's the psychological trauma of my entire life — my whole life experiences have affected me the most."
In addition to his son with Fawcett, O'Neal was also father to daughter Tatum and son Griffin with his first wife, Joanna Moore; and son Patrick with his second wife, Leigh Taylor-Young.
O'Neal died in December of congestive heart failure after battling leukemia and prostate cancer. He was 82.
Three of his four children were notably absent at the actor's small memorial service following years of tension within the family and the couple's own tumultuous history.
"I wasn't even invited to send him off," Griffin told The New York Post after his late father's service. "I'm the hated son who told the truth. Dark times in this family. Love means never having to say you're sorry — and Ryan never did, to anyone."
Griffin said Tatum and their half-brother, Redmond, who had been incarcerated at a state hospital in California, were both not invited.
Fawcett and O'Neal had started dating in 1979 after meeting through her husband, Lee Majors, and had an on-again, off-again relationship until her death. O'Neal detailed some of their blowout fights in his 2012 memoir Both of Us: My Life With Farrah.
"I loved her with all my heart," he told PEOPLE after her death. "I will miss her so very, very much."