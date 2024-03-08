Farrah Fawcett's Friend Outraged Ryan O'Neal 'Got What He Wanted' by Being Buried Next to Late 'Charlie's Angels' Star

Nevius explained it was upsetting for him considering that O'Neal and Fawcett were never married and the actor had once informed Oprah Winfrey they never discussed "the end" or what things might bring. "We didn't talk about a will or where she should be buried," the Love Story star shared with the media mogul back in 2010.

"Ryan got what he wanted. He and Farrah are now co-stars in eternity," Nevius told RadarOnline.com. "This is the ultimate act of celebrity entitlement and narcissism."

"Truly disgusting. Even more disgusting than Ryan saying that he would marry Farrah on her deathbed even if he had to nod her head for her," her friend added.