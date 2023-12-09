Farrah Fawcett Allegedly Cheated on Ryan O'Neal with a Former Football Player in the Late '90s
During the multi-million-dollar lawsuit between late Academy Award-nominated actor Ryan O'Neal and the University of Texas over a missing Andy Warhol portrait, it was revealed that the actor's late long-term partner, Farrah Fawcett, had an affair.
Greg Lott, Farrah's high school sweetheart, came forward during a deposition in October of 2012, providing details of their alleged secret 11-year relationship.
Lott, a former University of Texas footballer, testified under oath and penalty of perjury about his relationship with Farrah, which began in 1965.
Their romance continued for two years until Farrah left for Hollywood. Lott, a twice-convicted felon, described their relationship in his own words, disclosing intimate details such as their secret love letters, international trips together and their often tumultuous dynamic.
He claimed that he was Farrah's "boyfriend" until her death.
The deposition also brought to light Lott's allegations that O'Neal, Farrah's long-time lover, was not involved in a romantic relationship with her between 1997 and 2009, except for their interactions regarding their drug-addicted son, Redmond O'Neal.
When questioned about monogamy and Fawcett's public appearances with O'Neal, Lott insisted they didn't need to discuss it. He claimed, "We didn't want our relationship to be public for several reasons."
Despite the secrecy surrounding their relationship, Lott vividly remembered their time together.
Lott recalled a romantic 10 to 14-day fling in Los Angeles in 2006, where they stayed in Fawcett's condo. He also claimed that Farrah visited him in Texas ten times and that they shared a bed in New York City while she was rehearsing for a Broadway play. They even reportedly took vacations together to Mexico, Canada, and Idaho.
He claimed that their relationship came to an end when Fawcett was diagnosed with cancer in 2006.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, O'Neal died at 82 on Friday, December 8.
The actor's son, Patrick O'Neal, shared a statement on Instagram announcing his father's passing. He wrote, "Ryan was a very generous man who has always been there to help his loved ones for decade upon decade. Those same people are heartbroken today and will be for a long time."
"My dad was 82, and lived a kick a-- life. I hope the first thing he brags about in Heaven is how he sparred 2 rounds with Joe Frazier in 1966, on national TV, with Muhammad Ali doing the commentary, and went toe to toe with Smokin’ Joe."