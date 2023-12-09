Farrah Fawcett Allegedly Cheated on Ryan O'Neal with a Former Football Player in the Late '90s

Lott, a former University of Texas footballer, testified under oath and penalty of perjury about his relationship with Farrah, which began in 1965.

Their romance continued for two years until Farrah left for Hollywood. Lott, a twice-convicted felon, described their relationship in his own words, disclosing intimate details such as their secret love letters, international trips together and their often tumultuous dynamic.

He claimed that he was Farrah's "boyfriend" until her death.

The deposition also brought to light Lott's allegations that O'Neal, Farrah's long-time lover, was not involved in a romantic relationship with her between 1997 and 2009, except for their interactions regarding their drug-addicted son, Redmond O'Neal.