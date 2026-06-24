Trump Claims NY Cop 'Thanked' Him for Saving Marriage in 'Weird' Rant — As Critics Beg for Prez to Be Removed From Office Following Latest 'Made-Up Story'
June 24 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
It appears Donald Trump is also saving marriages from falling apart, RadarOnline.com can reveal, at least that's according to the president himself.
During a rally at the Mack Trucks manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania, the 80-year-old shared a story about a New York police officer who apparently was eager to praise the president for changing his life.
'Sir, I Want to Thank You'
"I was in New York, and I met a great police officer in New York. He said, 'Sir, I want to thank you," Trump began his story. "I said, 'For what?'
"He said, 'My wife didn't think very much of me. We were having marital difficulties, actually. She thought I was nothing. I'm a police officer. I'm a tough guy.' I looked at him – the muscles were all over the place. He didn't suffer from that, but she thought maybe that muscle (points to head) wasn't so good because he was always losing money in the stock market."
The controversial politician then claimed the police officer commented, "'Sir, in the last year and a half, my 401(K) is up 74 percent, sir, and she thinks I'm Warren Buffett. She thinks I'm a super genius.'
"I said, 'How are you getting along with her?' He said, 'Well, I'm not so sure I like her anymore."
Trump's Latest Story a Lie?: 'It's Getting a Bit Ridiculous'
The odd rant left many of Trump's critics questioning the validity of the story, as one person on X asked, "Has anyone else noticed that 80 percent of his rally schtick is just him telling made-up stories in which he is the hero?"
Another noted, "It’s getting a bit ridiculous. Can we please focus on real policies instead of these weird, made-up police officer fan fictions?" and a user suggested, "You always know when his lie is spontaneous when the imaginary friend calling him 'Sir' arrives like clockwork..."
"In a country full of brilliant minds, you guys choose the dumbest human being ever to be your president," a commentator raged.
Trump's Pennsylvania speech on Tuesday, June 24, was filled with plenty of other bizarre moments, including the president once again bringing back his baffling weightlifting impersonation.
Melania Trump's Plea Revealed
While telling a story about trans women weightlifters, Trump attempted to impersonate a weightlifter by moaning repeatedly and acting out lifting heavy weights.
The awkward moment came even after Trump admitted his wife, Melania, had previously begged him to drop the act, especially as he has done it several times during his presidency.
"My wife hates when I do this. She's a very classy person, right?" Trump told the audience while speaking at the House GOP Member Retreat in January. "She said, 'It's not unpresidential.' I said, 'but I did become president'... She said, 'Darling, please, the weightlifting is terrible.'"
The former reality star also confessed the 56-year-old "hates when I dance. She actually said, 'Can you imagine FDR dancing?'"
Time to Invoke the 25th Amendment?
Many have already called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, which would pull Trump from his position. In that case, Vice President JD Vance would need to step up and take over, but don't tell him that.
"My attitude is the American people elected me to be vice president," Vance previously told Miranda Devine on the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast back in October 2025.
He added at the time, "I'm going to work as hard as I can to make the president successful over the next 3 years and 3 months, and if we get to a point where something else is in the offer, let’s handle it then."