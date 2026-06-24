Trump Claims NY Cop 'Thanked' Him for Saving Marriage in 'Weird' Rant — As Critics Beg for Prez to Be Removed From Office Following Latest 'Made-Up Story'

"I was in New York, and I met a great police officer in New York. He said, 'Sir, I want to thank you," Trump began his story. "I said, 'For what?'

"He said, 'My wife didn't think very much of me. We were having marital difficulties, actually. She thought I was nothing. I'm a police officer. I'm a tough guy.' I looked at him – the muscles were all over the place. He didn't suffer from that, but she thought maybe that muscle (points to head) wasn't so good because he was always losing money in the stock market."

The controversial politician then claimed the police officer commented, "'Sir, in the last year and a half, my 401(K) is up 74 percent, sir, and she thinks I'm Warren Buffett. She thinks I'm a super genius.'

"I said, 'How are you getting along with her?' He said, 'Well, I'm not so sure I like her anymore."