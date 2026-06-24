Meghan Markle Roasted for 'Cringe' As Ever Promo Posing With Vegetable Basket But No Products — 'The Secondhand Embarrassment Is Real'
June 24 2026, Published 4:50 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle was roasted online after posting a video of herself sashaying around with a basket of fruits and vegetables, with critics calling it the "single most obnoxious As Ever post yet," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The mother-of-two, 44, sparked confusion among viewers after sharing a clip of herself in white pants and a pinstriped shirt, but strangely failing to showcase any of the jams, honeys or other goods associated with her As Ever brand.
Meghan Markle's Curious Display
The video opened with a basket of carrots, tomatoes and artichokes, along with other items, such as apples, which are currently out of season in Southern California.
The caption read, "A basket full of summer."
Markle made sure the overflowing basket of fresh foods got plenty of camera time. Critics, however, noted the produce looked more like a grocery-store display than a homegrown harvest, with every piece appearing flawlessly clean and dirt-free.
She was also ridiculed for wearing spotless white pants, despite the clip appearing to imply that she'd been picking fruits and vegetables from a garden.
Strike a Pose
The confusion grew when the next shots featured Markle with a hand in her pocket staring at the camera. It then cut to the former TV actress posing on a patio near white-painted French doors with white climbing roses intertwined with star jasmine on either side, which was clearly not the Mediterranean-style Montecito, California, mansion she shares with Prince Harry.
The clip appeared to be stitched together from unused footage filmed for a past As Ever promo Markle shared on May 11 to spotlight her line of jams. While the original video briefly featured the produce basket, it offered little glimpse of the outfit she was wearing.
But on the same day, the Duchess directed followers to her One Off page, where she helpfully broke down the cost of her eye-watering ensemble. The look consisted of a $620 Celine cropped striped cotton shirt and a pair of $280 Annie Bing Brie jeans — the very same pieces that took center stage in her latest social media post.
'I'm Cackling and Cringing'
Critics torched Markle's bizarre video on Reddit.
"Omg this was so cringe I'm cackling and cringing at the same time. The secondhand embarrassment is REAL," one user proclaimed.
"So relatable. I also wear a button-down and white pants to go pick veggies in the garden. Also, she is trying to shill fruit spread? None of the items in her basket relates to a single item she’s selling. Such sloppy marketing," a second person noted.
A third confused Redditor asked, "So what am I supposed to buy? Tomatoes? Blue shirt? What?" and a fourth wrote, "It's amazing how she picks fruits and vegetables that are ripe in different seasons. What a magical garden she has!"
"I can’t stop laughing," a fifth person said. "This is brilliant in all the wrong ways."
As Ever Products Reportedly Due to Expire in 2027
Markle's curious decision to keep her products out of the spotlight comes as reports swirl that much of her sizable As Ever inventory has a June 2027 expiration date, leaving her with a ticking clock to move the merchandise.
A computer glitch on As Ever's website in January showed she allegedly had 137,465 boxes of her fruit spread trio still in stock, as well as 44,612 jars of her orange marmalade, 80,391 jars of As Ever dried flower sprinkles and 39,475 boxes of peppermint tea.
After the inventory figures were exposed, the site began limiting the number of items customers could purchase rather than displaying how many units remained in stock when placing an order.