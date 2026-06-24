Meghan Markle Roasted for 'Cringe' As Ever Promo Posing With Vegetable Basket But No Products — 'The Secondhand Embarrassment Is Real'

The confusion grew when the next shots featured Markle with a hand in her pocket staring at the camera. It then cut to the former TV actress posing on a patio near white-painted French doors with white climbing roses intertwined with star jasmine on either side, which was clearly not the Mediterranean-style Montecito, California, mansion she shares with Prince Harry.

The clip appeared to be stitched together from unused footage filmed for a past As Ever promo Markle shared on May 11 to spotlight her line of jams. While the original video briefly featured the produce basket, it offered little glimpse of the outfit she was wearing.

But on the same day, the Duchess directed followers to her One Off page, where she helpfully broke down the cost of her eye-watering ensemble. The look consisted of a $620 Celine cropped striped cotton shirt and a pair of $280 Annie Bing Brie jeans — the very same pieces that took center stage in her latest social media post.