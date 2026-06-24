Jack Schlossberg Brutally Trolled for 'Very Cringe' Attempt to Rip Off Grandfather JFK's Famous Speech

Schlossberg, who ran as a moderate liberal with defiance to President Donald Trump, told the audience, “All of us ask not what our country can do, but what we can do to help our city.”

He threw a fist pump up before exiting the stage.

The quote was a nod to the former president, who said in his 1961 inaugural address, "And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country."

However, the reference fell flat with voters, who called it "so very, very cringe."

"To be cringe is to be free, and that man is nothing if not freely himself lol," one person on X light-heartedly added.

Some contended that Schlossberg's energy was essential to his family legacy. An individual said, "Yes, but I beg people to show me one, just one! Kennedy, who isn't cringe. It's genetics, in my opinion."