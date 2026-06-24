Jack Schlossberg Brutally Trolled for 'Very Cringe' Attempt to Rip Off Grandfather JFK's Famous Speech
June 24 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Jack Schlossberg lost his first-ever primary election – and he's falling out of favor with the internet, too, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Kennedy legacy ran to represent New York in Congress, but early voting data made it clear he was beaten out by Assembly Member Micah Lasher. As such, on June 23, Schlossberg concluded his campaign with a concession speech, in which he ripped off his grandfather, President John F. Kennedy.
Jack Schlossberg Loses Primary to Micah Lasher
Schlossberg, who ran as a moderate liberal with defiance to President Donald Trump, told the audience, “All of us ask not what our country can do, but what we can do to help our city.”
He threw a fist pump up before exiting the stage.
The quote was a nod to the former president, who said in his 1961 inaugural address, "And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country."
However, the reference fell flat with voters, who called it "so very, very cringe."
"To be cringe is to be free, and that man is nothing if not freely himself lol," one person on X light-heartedly added.
Some contended that Schlossberg's energy was essential to his family legacy. An individual said, "Yes, but I beg people to show me one, just one! Kennedy, who isn't cringe. It's genetics, in my opinion."
Critics Slammed Jack Schlossberg's Nepotism
Schlossberg's loss was a hit to the Kennedy name, but that's the very reason the public felt adverse to voting for him. While X posters weren't necessarily opposed to electing another Kennedy, they felt Schlossberg stood on very little more than his nepotism.
One person wrote, "Yeesh. The one thing everyone absolutely, positively already knows about him is that he's JFK's grandkid. He should consider giving folks some other reason to vote for him. Like... any other reason."
Another added, "Need an anti-nepo Amendment so badly, along with all the other things the US needs so badly."
Trolls Question Jack Schlossberg's Maturity
Many also worried about Schlossberg's maturity, especially given that his online presence largely began by being defiant of the prim and proper Kennedy stereotype. While fans loved to laugh with him at the time, they weren't necessarily sold on putting him in a place of authority.
One person said, "He's got no skills to speak of, and a juvenile intellect and demeanor. Maybe he should hold a real job doing something that doesn’t feed his immature ego. He’s not suited to service until he matures."
Another added, "There’s something about him that if off putting. Immaturity, entitlement, strange affect?"
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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Tarnishes Family Legacy
Some voters worried Schlossberg's uncle, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., tarnished the reputation of the Kennedys before the 33-year-old even began his bid for Congress.
"Brainworm Bobby," one person wrote in reference to the dead parasite found in RFK Jr.'s brain in 2010, "permanently killed the Kennedy brand, which was already tainted for everyone younger than the Boomers. Young voters showed this when they preferred Ed Markey, grandpa of the Green New Deal, to the younger Joe Kennedy III."
RFK Jr. was appointed to the position of United States Secretary of Health and Human Services by Trump, turning his back on the Kennedys' longstanding Democratic principles.
His leadership was largely put under question, and his own family even spoke out against his policies – and Schlossberg had vowed to open an investigation.