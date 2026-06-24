EXCLUSIVE: The Michael Jackson Only I Know — Sister Janet Opens Up About Abuse Allegations Against Him and the Heartless Insults He Hurled at Her

The revelation is just one of many the 55-year-old singer made in the Lifetime documentary, Janet., which chronicled her journey from child star to actress and pop music icon.

Her account of life with her brother has resurfaced as fans get set to mark the 17th anniversary of the singer's death aged 50 on June 25, 2009, after a fatal dose of the tranquilizer propofol, which he used to help himself get to sleep.

While the four-part series featuring his sister Janet covers a lot of ground, including her high-profile divorces and infamous 2004 Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction, the most shocking disclosures are reserved for her brother, whose legacy has been marred by multiple accusations of sexual abuse starting in 1993.

"Janet has been the keeper of her family's secrets for decades," an insider told us.

They added: "But it's great she found the strength to open up about Michael in the hopes of bringing closure to the Jacksons, and his alleged victims."