EXCLUSIVE: Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Security Lockdown — 'This Will Be Planned Around the Threat Assessment'
June 24 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's high-profile wedding poses a unique set of challenges, especially the increased security concerns.
The pop star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 36, have kept details of their relationship on the down low with speculation constantly brewing. Michael Evanoff, former U.S. Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Diplomatic Security at the U.S. Department of State and Global CSO at Verkada, told RadarOnline.com their plans must include some serious security protocol.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Security 'Planned Like NATO Summit'
Evanoff said, “An event of this magnitude doesn't get planned like a wedding – it gets planned like the NATO summit or a state visit. While most weddings are planned around the guest experience, this one will be planned around the threat assessment."
He explained the wedding will be thoroughly evaluated for security risk, and many "layers of comprehensive security operation" will be put into effect. In fact, he even predicted "real-time coordination across multiple law enforcement agencies."
Additionally, he predicted Swift's wedding would include "advanced teams, perimeter control, credentialing systems."
Taylor Swift's Guest List Poses Security Risk
Swift, though, might not be following security advice to the tee. After all, Evanoff advised, "The smaller and more controlled the list, the smaller the attack surface."
So far, Swift's guest list hasn't gone public. However, she definitely advertised a massive gathering, telling Graham Norton, "everyone in my bubble will be invited."
Each of those guests, and subsequent plus ones, becomes "a security variable," Evanoff said. He added, "You will see strict credentialing, device protocols, and restricted plus-one policies because every additional person is an additional access point with the potential for an information leak."
Despite the singer's plans to invite big, reports recently indicated she cracked down on plus ones, sending some single friends into a tizzy.
One unnamed guest told Daily Mail: "My invite did not let me bring a plus one. I mean, what am I supposed to do? Go alone? That is so awkward. I don't think I am going to attend because I don't want to go by myself, and I am not sure I will know too many people there."
Taylor Swift Plagued by Prior Terror Threat
Evanoff explained Swift and Kelce "are navigating the new reality for anyone with significant public visibility. The protocols they're using are the same ones we advise executives and public figures to adopt every day.”
After all, Swift's daily life is also plagued with security risks. She's faced the threat of stalkers before, and her flight data in her private jet is monitored openly.
Perhaps the scariest security concern was the foiled terror plot leveled against her Eras Tour. After the show was cancelled, Swift proceeded with the rest of her tour dates, but reflected on social media, "Walking onstage in London was a rollercoaster of emotions. Having our Vienna shows canceled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows.
"But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives."
George Kittle Dishes on Wedding Detail
While details about the wedding are widely contested, including an alleged July 4 date and possible Madison Square Garden location, some tidbits are firm.
George Kittle, the tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, confirmed to ExtraTV at the Tight Ends & Friends Concert Presented by Sports Illustrated that he scored an invite.
The athlete lifted the lid on one rule the couple is putting into place – no gifts. However, he added, "But I was thinking, Travis, for some reason, really likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin."