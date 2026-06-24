EXCLUSIVE: Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Security Lockdown — 'This Will Be Planned Around the Threat Assessment'

Swift, though, might not be following security advice to the tee. After all, Evanoff advised, "The smaller and more controlled the list, the smaller the attack surface."

So far, Swift's guest list hasn't gone public. However, she definitely advertised a massive gathering, telling Graham Norton, "everyone in my bubble will be invited."

Each of those guests, and subsequent plus ones, becomes "a security variable," Evanoff said. He added, "You will see strict credentialing, device protocols, and restricted plus-one policies because every additional person is an additional access point with the potential for an information leak."

Despite the singer's plans to invite big, reports recently indicated she cracked down on plus ones, sending some single friends into a tizzy.

One unnamed guest told Daily Mail: "My invite did not let me bring a plus one. I mean, what am I supposed to do? Go alone? That is so awkward. I don't think I am going to attend because I don't want to go by myself, and I am not sure I will know too many people there."