Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > The View

Colin Farrell Gives 7-Word Warning to The View's Joy Behar, 83, During Death Talk With Aging Star: 'We All Fear It'

Colin Farrell,Joy Beha
Source: @The View/youtube

Colin Farrell was a guest on 'The View' on June 24.

June 24 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Colin Farrell playfully warned Joy Behar that the Grim Reaper would be coming for her one day during a deep conversation about death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On the Wednesday, June 24, installment of The View, Farrell, 50, admitted that he loved "getting older," despite sometimes fearing the end.

Article continues below advertisement

'That Grim Reaper Is Coming for You'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Colin Farrell, Joy Behar
Source: MEGA

Colin Farrell lamented 'life is short' during a talk about death on 'The View.'

"Life is so short. If you're lucky to live to 80 or 90, it's just a blip," he added. "I think we don't talk about death enough."

"We all fear it. It's the one thing that all of us-" he said, before Behar, 83, cut in jokingly to belt out lyrics from the musical Dreamgirls.

"Not me! I'm not going," she sang out. "And I am telling you, I'm not going!"

Farrell swiftly replied, "That grim reaper is coming for you as well, sister! All of us!" to which Behar exclaimed, "But not today!"

Article continues below advertisement

Colin Farrell Wants 'Life to Slow Down'

Colin Farrell
Source: MEGA

Collin Farrell admitted that he enjoyed 'getting older.'

After the lighthearted moment, Farrell pointed out that death "shouldn't be this big, fearsome thing," but admitted that he certainly wasn't welcoming the idea for himself anytime soon.

He joked, "I s--- myself," when he recalled traveling on an airplane and hitting turbulence.

"I don't want to die! I want life to slow down," The Lobster actor continued. "I love getting older, but I love to tap the brakes a little bit."

Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar's Tragic Near-Death Experience

Joy Behar admitted she nearly died after experiencing a ruptured ectopic pregnancy.
Source: @The View/youtube

Joy Behar admitted she nearly died after experiencing a ruptured ectopic pregnancy.

This comes after Behar opened up on a terrifying near-death experience that she suffered in the late 1970s from a ruptured ectopic pregnancy.

According to the Mayo Clinic, an ectopic pregnancy is when a fertilized egg implants outside of the uterus, often in the fallopian tube. Unfortunately, the fertilized egg "can't survive" and an ectopic pregnancy "may cause life-threatening bleeding" if untreated.

"There's nowhere to go from that," Behar shared in a 2022 episode of The View. "You can't give birth from your fallopian tube and the fetus will not grow. It grows, but not to full term. So it will grow just enough to make the tube burst. What happens then, you bleed internally and then you die."

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie

Inside Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Show Heartache: Staffers Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Agony as Anchor Discusses Ransom Note Bombshell Live on Air

Stephen Chavez was sentence to one year in jail after pleading guilty to incest of his teenage daughter, Makayla Settles.

Disgraced California Father, 41, Avoids Harsh Prison Sentence After Pleading Guilty to Incest — Months After His Biological Daughter, 18, Killed Herself

Joy Behar 'Completely Changed' Her Life After Nearly Dying

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Joy Behar
Source: @The View/youtube

Joy Behar recalled 'screaming' for her 'life' during her near-death experience.

A few years later, she revisited the story during a January 2025 installment of the morning show. Reflecting on the scary moment, Behar said that experiencing death is "different" when it's someone else and not your own life that is in danger.

"I thought, 'this is it, kid,' and I thought it was going- and I had blood internally, et cetera, the doctor was playing golf, of course- so I was on the gurney screaming for my life," she recalled.

Thankfully, Behar survived the medical emergency. It even sparked major changes in her personal life and career.

"After that happened, I let my hair go curly because I was straightening my hair out. I got a divorce. I got fired from my job at Good Morning America," she explained. "I completely changed my life. And that's why I'm here today ... So it really does make a difference."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.