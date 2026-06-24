Colin Farrell Gives 7-Word Warning to The View's Joy Behar, 83, During Death Talk With Aging Star: 'We All Fear It'
June 24 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
Colin Farrell playfully warned Joy Behar that the Grim Reaper would be coming for her one day during a deep conversation about death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the Wednesday, June 24, installment of The View, Farrell, 50, admitted that he loved "getting older," despite sometimes fearing the end.
'That Grim Reaper Is Coming for You'
"Life is so short. If you're lucky to live to 80 or 90, it's just a blip," he added. "I think we don't talk about death enough."
"We all fear it. It's the one thing that all of us-" he said, before Behar, 83, cut in jokingly to belt out lyrics from the musical Dreamgirls.
"Not me! I'm not going," she sang out. "And I am telling you, I'm not going!"
Farrell swiftly replied, "That grim reaper is coming for you as well, sister! All of us!" to which Behar exclaimed, "But not today!"
Colin Farrell Wants 'Life to Slow Down'
After the lighthearted moment, Farrell pointed out that death "shouldn't be this big, fearsome thing," but admitted that he certainly wasn't welcoming the idea for himself anytime soon.
He joked, "I s--- myself," when he recalled traveling on an airplane and hitting turbulence.
"I don't want to die! I want life to slow down," The Lobster actor continued. "I love getting older, but I love to tap the brakes a little bit."
Joy Behar's Tragic Near-Death Experience
This comes after Behar opened up on a terrifying near-death experience that she suffered in the late 1970s from a ruptured ectopic pregnancy.
According to the Mayo Clinic, an ectopic pregnancy is when a fertilized egg implants outside of the uterus, often in the fallopian tube. Unfortunately, the fertilized egg "can't survive" and an ectopic pregnancy "may cause life-threatening bleeding" if untreated.
"There's nowhere to go from that," Behar shared in a 2022 episode of The View. "You can't give birth from your fallopian tube and the fetus will not grow. It grows, but not to full term. So it will grow just enough to make the tube burst. What happens then, you bleed internally and then you die."
Joy Behar 'Completely Changed' Her Life After Nearly Dying
A few years later, she revisited the story during a January 2025 installment of the morning show. Reflecting on the scary moment, Behar said that experiencing death is "different" when it's someone else and not your own life that is in danger.
"I thought, 'this is it, kid,' and I thought it was going- and I had blood internally, et cetera, the doctor was playing golf, of course- so I was on the gurney screaming for my life," she recalled.
Thankfully, Behar survived the medical emergency. It even sparked major changes in her personal life and career.
"After that happened, I let my hair go curly because I was straightening my hair out. I got a divorce. I got fired from my job at Good Morning America," she explained. "I completely changed my life. And that's why I'm here today ... So it really does make a difference."