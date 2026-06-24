Colin Farrell Gives 7-Word Warning to The View's Joy Behar, 83, During Death Talk With Aging Star: 'We All Fear It'

"Life is so short. If you're lucky to live to 80 or 90, it's just a blip," he added. "I think we don't talk about death enough."

"We all fear it. It's the one thing that all of us-" he said, before Behar, 83, cut in jokingly to belt out lyrics from the musical Dreamgirls.

"Not me! I'm not going," she sang out. "And I am telling you, I'm not going!"

Farrell swiftly replied, "That grim reaper is coming for you as well, sister! All of us!" to which Behar exclaimed, "But not today!"