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Inside Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Show Heartache: Staffers Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Agony as Anchor Discusses Ransom Note Bombshell Live on Air

picture of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @today/youtube; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie teared up discussing the latest twist in the search for her missing mom on 'Today'.

June 24 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

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Savannah Guthrie's emotional appearance on the Today show on Tuesday, June 23, took a toll on fellow staffers, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Guthrie's colleagues "felt so bad" for the news anchor for having to comment on the latest twist in the search for her missing mom — a ransom note received in February allegedly claiming 84-year-old Nancy had died.

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'A Lot of People at Today Are Affected by It'

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picture of Savannah Guthrie
Source: @today/youtube

Guthrie's colleagues 'feel so bad' for the heartbroken host.

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A source told Page Six: "It was a sad day. A lot of people at Today are affected by it. There was a sense of sadness today. Everybody just feels so bad for her. There is a lot of uncertainty."

Guthrie, 54, was surrounded by support on what many staffers believe was one of the toughest days she’s experienced since returning to Today amid the search for her mom.

The source added: "There is a lot of admiration and praise for her that she is still able to do her job. People really support her and care about her, and people are heartbroken."

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Source: @today/youtube

Guthrie breaks down on 'Today' show.

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Fresh Plea for Information

picture of Savannah Guthrie and Today hosts
Source: @today/youtube

Guthrie used the opportunity to encourage people to come forward with information.

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During the show, Guthrie said she had "no comment" on the headlines and was "not involved in" coverage of her mother's abduction, but noted she couldn't "pretend" to not be present for the conversation

"I just wanted to take the opportunity to really ask people and really beg people to come forward because somebody knows something," she continued. "This is a news story today that is on your radar, but this is the life my sister, (Annie Guthrie), lives, that I live, that my brother, (Camron Guthrie), lives, that our extended families live, that our children live every day."

"We cannot be at peace," the journalist said. "No matter how much I try to come out here every day and smile and find that joy – and I will, I promise I will – this is a moment to say we need your help."

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'We’ll Never Stop Looking for Her'

picture of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Guthrie is adamant the search for her mom will go on until she's found.

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Guthrie ended her emotional plea with a promise: "We love our mom, and we’ll never stop looking for her. Ever."

Radar also recently told how NBC banned Today guests from offering condolences and asking questions about Nancy during the daytime show.

"The directive is crystal clear," a production insider shared. "No matter who the guest is, they're told not to mention Nancy."

A source noted, "Today is built around routine, entertainment and helping viewers start their day. They don't want every segment overshadowed by a deeply personal family matter."

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picture of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy has been missing since February 1.

Another source said Guthrie "appreciates people's concern," but doesn't want "sympathy to become part of the broadcast."

As Radar previously reported, Nancy was last seen on January 31 and was reported missing on February 1 after failing to show up to a scheduled get-together with a friend.

Days later, the FBI released eerie doorbell camera images of a masked man on her porch. However, nearly five months after her apparent abduction, Nancy remains missing and a suspect has yet to be identified.

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