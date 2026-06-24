Inside Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Show Heartache: Staffers Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Agony as Anchor Discusses Ransom Note Bombshell Live on Air

During the show, Guthrie said she had "no comment" on the headlines and was "not involved in" coverage of her mother's abduction, but noted she couldn't "pretend" to not be present for the conversation

"I just wanted to take the opportunity to really ask people and really beg people to come forward because somebody knows something," she continued. "This is a news story today that is on your radar, but this is the life my sister, (Annie Guthrie), lives, that I live, that my brother, (Camron Guthrie), lives, that our extended families live, that our children live every day."

"We cannot be at peace," the journalist said. "No matter how much I try to come out here every day and smile and find that joy – and I will, I promise I will – this is a moment to say we need your help."