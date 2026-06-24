Disgraced California Father, 41, Avoids Harsh Prison Sentence After Pleading Guilty to Incest — Months After His Biological Daughter, 18, Killed Herself

Chavez was sentenced to one year in jail and three years of felony probation after he previously pleaded guilty to one felony count of incest and one misdemeanor count of furnishing alcohol to a minor in connection with the abuse of his 18-year-old biological daughter, Makayla Settles.

Under California law, felony incest carries a maximum sentence of three years. Since Settles was 18 at the time of the attack, and no longer a minor, Chavez faced limited charges.

The 41-year-old has also received credit for 88 days already served. When he gets out, he will not be allowed to drink alcohol while serving his probation, and will be required to register as a s-x offender for 20 years.

After the hearing, Deputy District Attorney Tessa McCarty said she did not agree with the sentencing.

"The People requested the maximum three-year state prison sentence because the defendant exploited his position as a father, violated his daughter's trust, supplied her with alcohol, and engaged in criminal conduct that forever altered the course of her life," she said in a statement. "While we respect the court's decision, we continue to believe a state prison sentence was warranted under the facts of this case."