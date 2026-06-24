'What an Embarrassment': Trump Dragged For 'Moaning Repeatedly Onstage' During Bizarre Rant — Despite Wife Melania Begging Prez to Stop With Gimmick
June 24 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has brought back his bizarre "moaning" routine, RadarOnline.com can reveal, this time while giving a speech to factory workers at the Mack Trucks manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania.
During his rant, the president went off track and began to tell a story about trans women weightlifters, and attempted to impersonate a weightlifter, which led to an incredibly awkward moment onstage.
Trump's Bizarre Weightlifting Impersonation
"You know the weightlifter where he goes up, and the record stood for years and years, years. And this young lady, she's trying out for the Olympics, and she's going to do it..." the 80-year-old told the crowd before going off on a tangent.
He continued, "But she said her parents are right there in the front, and they're so proud. The father's not so proud because he knows she's not going to do it. Because she's a woman. It's a lot of weight...
"And she gets over the weights, and she stares... and the mother’s screaming, 'Darling, I love you, Tarik.' The father's looking, saying she has no chance. And she's like this, you see. Ah, drops him, and she's devastated for the rest of her life. And then a guy comes along who transitioned..."
Throughout the random story, Trump moaned repeatedly and acted out lifting heavy weights, a head-scratching moment that led critics to label the controversial politician an "embarrassment."
Trump Ripped for Behavior: 'It's So Embarrassing'
"What on God's green earth did whatever the hell that was supposed to be have to do with either the economy or Iran?" one person asked, referring to Americans struggling financially and the current chaos in Iran.
Another noted, "I'm so ashamed of our country... Why is he acting like a toddler?" as one added, "It's so embarrassing that this doofus is president. Where did we go wrong?"
"This was stupid during the campaign and even dumber and completely irrelevant to anything that he should be focused on right now," a user raged.
Trump has done his weightlifting gimmick several times in the last couple of years, including 2022, 2023, and twice earlier this year. In fact, he's done it so often that his wife, Melania, even tried to put a stop to it.
Melania Trump Begs Husband to Stop With Gimmicks
In January, when speaking at the House GOP Member Retreat, Trump revealed Melania called him out for his "unpresidential" behavior, especially his poor weightlifting impersonation.
"My wife hates when I do this. She's a very classy person, right?" the former reality star told the audience at the time. "She said, 'It's not unpresidential.' I said, 'but I did become president'... She said, 'Darling, please, the weightlifting is terrible.'"
Trump also admitted the First Lady "hates when I dance. She actually said, 'Can you imagine FDR dancing?'"
While some on Tuesday night were loving Trump's antics, others have suggested the oldest sitting president in American history needs to be pulled from his position via the 25th Amendment.
The 25th Amendment states that the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties.
Trump's in 'Perfect' Health?
Trump's nonsensical speeches, as well as his apparent physical ailments, which include bruising on his hands and swollen ankles, have many thinking the end of his reign may be near.
However, despite the concern, Trump is still claiming he's in the best shape of his life, recently boasting he aced his 6-month physical, as "everything checked out PERFECTLY." He also gloated over his mental status and revealed he scored a "perfect 30 out of 30" on a Cognitive test.
"Unlike other US Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered ‘extreme intelligence," Trump wrote via Truth Social.