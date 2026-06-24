'What an Embarrassment': Trump Dragged For 'Moaning Repeatedly Onstage' During Bizarre Rant — Despite Wife Melania Begging Prez to Stop With Gimmick

During his rant , the president went off track and began to tell a story about trans women weightlifters, and attempted to impersonate a weightlifter, which led to an incredibly awkward moment onstage.

Donald Trump has brought back his bizarre "moaning" routine, RadarOnline.com can reveal, this time while giving a speech to factory workers at the Mack Trucks manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania.

"You know the weightlifter where he goes up, and the record stood for years and years, years. And this young lady, she's trying out for the Olympics, and she's going to do it..." the 80-year-old told the crowd before going off on a tangent.

He continued, "But she said her parents are right there in the front, and they're so proud. The father's not so proud because he knows she's not going to do it. Because she's a woman. It's a lot of weight...

"And she gets over the weights, and she stares... and the mother’s screaming, 'Darling, I love you, Tarik.' The father's looking, saying she has no chance. And she's like this, you see. Ah, drops him, and she's devastated for the rest of her life. And then a guy comes along who transitioned..."

Throughout the random story, Trump moaned repeatedly and acted out lifting heavy weights, a head-scratching moment that led critics to label the controversial politician an "embarrassment."